Random: Kirby's Dream Land LEGO Ideas Set Needs More Votes To Make It To Final Round

If you've stepped on one too many Lego pieces in the middle of the night, then this ultimate Lego organization guide is for you! Whether you want to organize your household's Lego collection by color, set, or type, we have efficient and aesthetically pleasing tips and ideas that won't break the bank and will keep Legos from getting lost or mixed in with other toys. To figure out what the best way to organize and store Legos is for you, first consider a couple of things. Think about how your children (or how you!) tend to play with them—do they like to build, then dismantle and rebuild again? Or do they prefer to build something and display it?

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO