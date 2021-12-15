Random: Kirby's Dream Land LEGO Ideas Set Needs More Votes To Make It To Final Round

Big-box retailer Target has a long history of high-low designer collaborations that offer fashion-forward product mashups at reasonable retail prices. In the past several decades, they’ve brought their cheap-chic magic to Marimekko, Missoni, and Rodarte, and more recently, Christopher John Rogers and Rachel Comey. The ever-famous Red Dot Boutique’s latest partnership is a little more youthful but no less stylish — this time, they’ve teamed up with the legacy toy brand Lego for a 300-piece collection of gifts, home goods, toys, and pet accessories inspired by the Danish toymaker’s signature primary-hued building blocks. The assortment also includes a wide range of apparel for kids and adults, with sizes extending up to 4X. Prices will range from $1.50 - $120, with most items coming in below $30.
