Prefect Technologies Inc, the new standard in dataflow automation, announced the launch of its Premier Technology Partner Program. Participation in the program means that Prefect will ensure the integrations are validated and regularly updated so data engineers can more easily build, run and monitor dataflows across more platforms. Prefect and its Premier Partners will provide cross-product support, joint thought leadership campaigns, and engage in other go-to-market activities. Launch members include some of the most innovative companies in the modern data stack, including dbt Labs, Fivetran, Monte Carlo, Firebolt and PagerDuty.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO