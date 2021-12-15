ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in Floyd’s death

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AB8HE_0dNWEUKd00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Chauvin’s plea Wednesday means he will not face a federal trial in January, though he could end up spending more years behind bars when a judge sentences him at a later date.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted this spring of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck during a May 25, 2020, arrest as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in that case.

The federal charges included two counts alleging that Chauvin deprived Floyd of his rights by kneeling on his neck as he was handcuffed and not resisting, and then failing to provide medical care.

Derek Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case

Chauvin appeared in person Wednesday for the change of plea hearing and wore an orange short-sleeved prison shirt.

Three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were indicted on federal charges alongside Chauvin earlier this year. They are still on course for trial early next year on those charges, with a state trial still to come.

Floyd’s arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked mass protests nationwide calling for an end to racial inequality and police mistreatment of Black people.

In Minnesota, defendants with good behavior serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison, and the remaining one-third on supervised release, also known as parole. Under that formula, he’s expected to serve 15 years in prison on the state charges, and 7 1/2 years on parole.

Under sentencing guidelines, Chauvin could get a federal penalty ranging from 27 years to more than 33 years in prison, with credit for taking responsibility, said Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. But the guidelines are not mandatory, and Osler estimated Chauvin would be sentenced toward the lower end of the range.

As part of the plea deal, Chauvin also pleaded guilty to violating the rights of a then-14-year-old boy during a 2017 arrest in which he held the boy by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was prone, handcuffed and not resisting.

Floyd’s arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked mass protests nationwide that called for an end to racial inequality and police mistreatment of Black people.

To bring federal charges in deaths involving police, prosecutors must believe an officer acted under the “color of law,” or government authority, and willfully deprived someone of their constitutional rights. That’s a high legal standard. An accident, bad judgment or simple negligence on the officer’s part isn’t enough to support federal charges. Prosecutors have to prove the officer knew what he was doing was wrong in that moment but did it anyway.

According to evidence in the state case against Chauvin, Kueng and Lane helped restrain the 46-year-old Floyd as he was on the ground — Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down Floyd’s legs. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.

All four former officers were charged broadly in federal court with depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority, but the federal indictment broke down the counts even further. The first count against Chauvin alleges he violated Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer when he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, even after Floyd was unresponsive.

The second count alleges Chauvin willfully deprived Floyd of liberty without due process, including the right to be free from “deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs.”

In the 2017 case involving the then-14-year-old boy, Chauvin is charged with depriving the boy, who was handcuffed and not resisting, of his right to be free of unreasonable force when he held him by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was in a prone position.

According to a police report from that 2017 encounter, Chauvin wrote that the teen resisted arrest and after the teen, whom he described as 6-foot-2 and about 240 pounds, was handcuffed, Chauvin “used body weight to pin” him to the floor. The boy was bleeding from the ear and needed two stitches.

That encounter was one of several mentioned in state court filings that prosecutors said showed Chauvin had used neck or head and upper body restraints seven times before dating back to 2014, including four times state prosecutors said he went too far and held the restraints “beyond the point when such force was needed under the circumstances.”

The other three former officers are still expected to go to trial on federal charges in January, and they face state trial on aiding and abetting counts in March.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: ‘I’m sorry it happened’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright told jurors at her manslaughter trial on Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” that day, saying during sometimes tearful testimony that she shouted a warning about using her Taser on Wright after she saw fear in a fellow officer’s face. Kim Potter, […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGN News

Potter: Daunte Wright traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright testified Friday that the traffic stop “just went chaotic” after Wright tried to get back into his car and leave. Kim Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death, said she saw a look of fear on another officer’s face before […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
WGN News

Police investigate shooting threat at West Aurora High School

AURORA, Ill. — Police continue to investigate a shooting threat made towards West Aurora High School after nearly 3,700 students were held in their classrooms for a lockdown on Friday. The school’s superintendent said someone AirDropped a picture of a gun inside a bathroom with specific threats towards the school’s community. Police added that the […]
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Passerby fatally shoots dog attacking jogger in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Authorities in Kane County say a concealed carry license holder shot and killed a dog attacking a jogger in Saint Charles.  The Kane County Sheriff says the man was driving by Windsor Avenue on Monday, Dec. 13, when he witnessed two dogs attacking a woman. Deputies say the man fired one shot and […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

54-year-old woman shot and killed on West Side

CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman was shot to death on the city’s West Side Saturday evening, according to police. Police said the woman was on the sidewalk just before 4:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue when she was shot in the stomach by an unknown gunman. The woman was taken to […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WGN News

Gift giveaway held for victims of gun violence on South Side

CHICAGO — Community organizers in Englewood gathered together victims of gun violence for a gift giveaway on Friday, hoping to brighten up a difficult holiday season. Each of the families gathered shares the common experience of a loved one being a victim of gun violence. Today, the gathering was about giving the families the best […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify as defense rests case

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell’s defense has rested its case after two days of presenting evidence on the British socialite’s behalf. Not among that evidence was testimony from the longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate herself. Around a half-hour after Maxwell, 59, told the court Friday she would not testify in her own defense because “the […]
LAW
WGN News

Bensenville officer wounded in line of duty discharged from rehab center

BENSENVILLE, Ill. — Flags and blue ribbons decorated Granville Avenue in Roselle Saturday to honor a police officer who almost lost his life. Saturday, the community wanted to show their appreciation for Officer Steven Kotlewski, who was nearly killed after being shot several times while responding to a domestic call in November. Kotlewski was discharged […]
BENSENVILLE, IL
WGN News

South Side shooting leaves man dead, 14-year-old boy injured

CHICAGO — A shooting on the city’s Far South Side Friday night left a man dead and a 14-year-old boy injured, according to police. Police said a 14-year-old boy stopped two officers in the 11100 block of South Doty Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. to alert them that him and his brother had just been […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Black People#Murder#Ap
WGN News

Police investigating after 2 guns recovered from inside Evanston Township HS

EVANSTON, Ill. — Police are investigating after two guns were recovered from inside Evanston Township High School. The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said a school resource officer was told students were smoking marijuana in the bathroom. Two handguns were recovered and six students were arrested. This was not an active shooter […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

All from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, Haiti police and the group said Thursday. The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details. “We glorify […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Illinois AG Office to distribute free child ID kits to families

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday that his office is expanding resources it offers to keep children safe. The office is partnering with the National Child Identification Program (NCIDP) in a pilot program that will provide Illinois families with free child ID kits. “My office is committed to giving parents access to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy