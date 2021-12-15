Malta just became the first European country to legalise weed – so where’s next?

Many countries have been testing out the merits of a four-day workweek to facilitate better work-life balance. But earlier this week, the United Arab Emirates became the first country in the world to formally implement a national workweek that is shorter than the standard five days. Starting in January 2022, the UAE will observe a four-and-a-half-day workweek with the weekend starting at noon on Friday and lasting through Sunday. This transition also marks a shift in the traditional workweek observed by the majority of nations in the Middle East. Customarily, employees work Sunday through Thursday and have Friday and Saturday for the weekend, which allows for a full day off for religious observance of Muslim prayers on Friday.

