ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Malta just became the first European country to legalise weed – so where’s next?

By Ed Cunningham
Time Out Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might not have a reputation for its liberal approach to drugs, but Malta has just become the first EU member state to legalise weed for personal use. Maltese citizens over the age of 18 will be allowed to buy cannabis for recreational, possess up to four grams of the stuff...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Malta becomes first EU nation to legalise cannabis

Malta has become the first EU country to legalise the cultivation and personal use of cannabis. Adults will be allowed to carry up to seven grams of cannabis, and grow no more than four plants at home. But smoking it in public or in front of children will be illegal.
EUROPE
Shropshire Star

Malta legalises adult-use cannabis possession and cultivation

It must be signed into law by the president, which is usually a formality. Malta has decriminalised the possession and cultivation of cannabis for personal use by adults, and took steps to set up what could become Europe’s first cannabis regulatory authority. Under the new legislative package, it will...
EUROPE
Time Out Global

These are Ryanair's new flights from Zagreb, and planned routes from Rijeka

Calling all travellers and lovers of low-budget flights: Ryanair is offering new connections between Zagreb and a number of exciting European destinations! Next year, the offer is set to be expanded even further, with new routes planned from Rijeka as well. Nine routes, carried out via A320-type aircraft (from the...
LIFESTYLE
Forbes

Valletta, Malta, Named As The Best European City For Wellness

What does it mean to be well? Our health and well-being rely on a number of factors, including the environment we live in, the exercise we get, and the ability to relax and enjoy the simple things in life. Now, in light of COVID, it seems that we are all seeking to be the healthiest that we can be.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Malta#Italy#Eu#Maltese#Authority
Benzinga

Malta's Parliament Says Yes To Cannabis Legalization, Becoming First In Europe To Legalize Weed

Malta is poised to become the first country in Europe to legalize the cultivation and possession of cannabis for personal use. While the Netherlands, and especially Amsterdam, is most commonly associated with cannabis consumption in Europe, marijuana possession and trade are technically illegal there although the Dutch government's relaxed attitude is well-known.
EUROPE
mymodernmet.com

The UAE Just Became the First Country in the World to Officially Implement a Shorter Workweek

Many countries have been testing out the merits of a four-day workweek to facilitate better work-life balance. But earlier this week, the United Arab Emirates became the first country in the world to formally implement a national workweek that is shorter than the standard five days. Starting in January 2022, the UAE will observe a four-and-a-half-day workweek with the weekend starting at noon on Friday and lasting through Sunday. This transition also marks a shift in the traditional workweek observed by the majority of nations in the Middle East. Customarily, employees work Sunday through Thursday and have Friday and Saturday for the weekend, which allows for a full day off for religious observance of Muslim prayers on Friday.
MIDDLE EAST
Time Out Global

France has just shut its borders to British travellers

Brits: it’s time to delay that French vacay. Due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, France has effectively shut its borders to all travellers from the UK. From midnight Saturday (December 18), or 11pm GMT on Friday, only Brits travelling for ‘essential purposes’ will be able to enter the country.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Food and drink exports to Europe fall by a quarter after Brexit

New figures have shown that UK food and drink exports to the EU plunged by almost a quarter in the nine months after Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal took effect, compared to pre-pandemic levels, with a loss of £2.4bn in sales.Exports to big European markets were hit hard, with sales to Spain down by more than half (50.6 per cent) on 2019 levels, Germany by 44.5 per cent and Italy by 43.3 per cent, according to the Food and Drink Federation. Sales to the industry’s largest overseas market, the Republic of Ireland, were down by more than a quarter.And industry leaders...
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

In pictures: 16 photos of Advent markets dazzling across Croatia

Advent festivals/Christmas markets are currently being held all across Croatia, with major holiday destinations including Zagreb (which was voted Europe's best Christmas market from 2016-2018, and third-best in 2019) Rijeka, Pula, and more. After being cancelled in 2020, markets are back in a scaled-down version in 2021 - but sparking the Christmas spirit nonetheless.
EUROPE
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African doctor who discovered Omicron describes symptoms

People infected with the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 present ?unusual symptoms? that are somewhat different from those associated with the Delta variant, a South African doctor who was one of the first to spot it has said. Covid patients infected with the new strain started appearing around November 18,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy