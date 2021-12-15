ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Monarch Always Struggles 11 Days Before Christmas For This Reason

Queen Elizabeth has been living a full life. At the age of 95, she’s still strong, healthy, and able to serve the British monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth

But every December, the monarch reportedly struggles exactly 11 days before Christmas because she remembers the birthday of her late father, King George VI.

While it’s unlikely for King George VI to still be alive today at the age of 126 years old, the queen most likely pays tribute to her dad in private.

