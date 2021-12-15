ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chadwick Boseman’s brother says late actor would want Black Panther recast

By Ella Kemp
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChadwick Boseman’s brother has reportedly said that he thinks the late actor would want his Black Panther role recast. Derrick Boseman told TMZ that he believes Chadwick would want his character, T’Challa, to live on in the MCU – despite Marvel bosses saying they didn’t want to recast him out of...

www.nme.com

