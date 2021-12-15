ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

HDFC Ltd. and IvyCamp launch 'Finnovation', a corporate innovation program to collaborate with startups on innovations in the lending and finance industry

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC, India's leading housing finance company, and IvyCamp, an initiative of IvyCap Ventures Advisors Pvt. Ltd., have jointly launched the Finnovation program today. Some of the key focus areas for which solutions are sought are Property Assessment for Mortgage Loans and Customer Servicing....

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with InfiniChains Co-Founder Jitesh Shetty

Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Jitesh Shetty, co-founder of InfiniChains, the company behind fashion traceability and collaboration platform Credible, discusses why the automotive industry sets an example in material tracking and how to go beyond greenwashing. Name: Jitesh Shetty Title: Co-founder Company: InfiniChains Inc Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? The automotive industry does really well with streamlining their supply chains, from the smallest bolt to a finished car. They do really well...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Hdfc#Innovation#Capital Fund Management#Hdfc Ltd#Ani Newsvoir#Finnovation
bitcoinist.com

The Crypto Car Society to Launch an Innovative NFT Collection

7,777 unique assets, created from over 550 hand-drawn features, will soon be available to the public. December 15, 2021. In recent weeks and months, the cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT) spaces have unquestionably received an explosion of interest. This has led to an almost overwhelming amount of new potential assets for investors and enthusiasts alike to sift through, leading many to wonder: What will cut through the noise?
SOCIETY
Louisville Business First

UK launches social innovation program, names leader

The University of Kentucky is aiming to be a leader in advancing research and innovation that has the potential for social impact with the launch of a new program within its Office of Technology Commercialization. For decades, universities' technology transfer offices haven't engaged with social innovation because it wasn't necessarily...
COLLEGES
Margo Ovsiienko

​​How Corporate Accelerators Can Boost Innovation

Markets change fast – new consumer and business needs appear every day across all sectors. The startups, once unknown to anyone, become serious competitors to the players who have been on the market for decades. They do it by offering better and more innovative products no one could think of before and penetrating their market niche at a high speed. Some of them manage to do it without a big investment, by raising capital in a smart way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Country
Singapore
Motley Fool

Why Is Innovative Industrial Properties a Must-Buy for 2022?

The cannabis industry will open many doors for this REIT stock in the new year. Innovative’s unique business structure is supporting its revenue and profits. Dividends are an added perk of investing in this stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
REAL ESTATE
aithority.com

DeFi Technologies to Launch Innovative Metaverse and Gaming ETP

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announced that Valour Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary and a pioneer in digital asset exchange traded products (ETPs), received approval to launch a Metaverse and Gaming Index ETP. The Metaverse and Gaming Index ETP...
VIDEO GAMES
thecryptoupdates.com

Nimbus Is the Innovative DeFi Industry’s Newest Advancement

If you’ve ever tried to read Adam Smith’s famous work on economic systems, you know that finance is a complex topic that is not easily described or understood. Although aspects of the financial industry have been debated ever since Smith put pen to paper, one thing is certain: if a company doesn’t change with the times, it will fail, and only those that innovate will succeed.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Airtel Launches India Startup Innovation Challenge

Bharti Airtel, India’s premier communications solutions provider, announced the launch of ‘Airtel India Startup Innovation Challenge in partnership with Invest India. As part of the ‘Startup Innovation Challenge’ early stage technology companies are invited to demonstrate differentiated solutions in the following areas – - 5G –...
BUSINESS
mining-technology.com

Mining industry companies are increasingly innovating in industrial automation

Research and innovation in industrial automation in the mining industry operations and technologies sector is on the rise. The most recent figures show that the number of industrial automation patent applications in the industry stood at 139 in the three months ending October – up from 98 over the same period last year.
INDUSTRY
Computer Weekly

Channeling Nordic startup innovation towards global survival

Large global organisations are finally being given the green light to explore more innovative and sustainable green agendas – and are looking to take the Nordic road to achieve such success. The eco conversation has, in recent years, transformed from being something of a tick-box exercise for many, to...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

AnChain.AI, Doosan Corporation (Doosan Digital Innovation BU) on Flow

Silicon Valley-based digital asset platform company AnChain.AI announced its partnership with Doosan Corporation (Doosan Digital Innovation BU- hereafter, DDI), a South Korean multinational conglomerate and Global Fortune 2000 company. Together, AnChain.AI and Doosan Corporation will launch the state of the art NFT Dooverse marketplace on Flow, a consumer-first blockchain. The...
TECHNOLOGY
etftrends.com

WisdomTree Launches Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund, ‘WTAI’

On Thursday, WisdomTree Investments launched the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and innovation Fund (WTAI). WTAI is a targeted investment strategy focusing on constituents involved in the development and deployment of artificial intelligence, which includes computer systems able to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. Examples include visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

UK and US to collaborate on privacy innovation contest

The UK and US governments plan to collaborate on a series of bilateral innovation prize challenges centring on privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs), harnessing data to protect privacy and intellectual property across borders and sectors. Announced ahead of the Summit for Democracy, an event convened by the US government, the prize challenges...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Industry demand drives innovation

Less-established universities form strong business links to learn what the market needs. Leigh Dayton is a freelance writer based in Sydney, Australia. You have full access to this article via your institution. The appearance of three young universities among the top 20 fast-rising institutions in the Nature Index overall for...
ECONOMY
Florida Star

Innovation Laboratories Aim To Provide Scientific Solutions For Industry

Several new laboratories are set to join forces with Israeli industry to advance groundbreaking research with potential applicability within three to seven years. Tel Aviv University announced its intention to launch the Center for Innovation Laboratories before the 2021-2022 academic year. Six laboratories, along with additional labs under construction, will...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy