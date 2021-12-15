HDFC Ltd. and IvyCamp launch 'Finnovation', a corporate innovation program to collaborate with startups on innovations in the lending and finance industry
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC, India's leading housing finance company, and IvyCamp, an initiative of IvyCap Ventures Advisors Pvt. Ltd., have jointly launched the Finnovation program today. Some of the key focus areas for which solutions are sought are Property Assessment for Mortgage Loans and Customer Servicing....www.dallassun.com
Comments / 0