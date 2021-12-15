U.S. SEC to propose rule restricting how corporate executives trade their companies’ own stock

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Usama Malik, the former CFO of Immunomedics Inc., and his former girlfriend Lauren S. Wood Thursday in New Jersey District Court over alleged insider trading violations. The lawsuit accuses Malik of tipping off Wood and three family members to confidential information regarding the success of the company’s new breast cancer treatment drug in clinical trials. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-20300, U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission vs. Malik et al.
