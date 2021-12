Google has released its annual list of the top-trending searches of the year, and a whole lot of people were interested in songs by Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Olivia’s number-one hit, “drivers license,” topped the Songs category of Google’s Top Trending Searches, which measures searches that spiked for an extended period in 2021, as compared to 2020. Number two on that list is another song that people wanted to listen to closely, searching for clues about the love life of its creator: Taylor’s “All Too Well.”

