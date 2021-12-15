ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. SEC to propose rule restricting how corporate executives trade their companies’ own stock

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday will propose a plan that would restrict how corporate executives trade their companies’ own...

wiky.com

