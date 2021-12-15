ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Good News for Strip Malls: Small Stores Are Coming Back Strong

By Reuben Gregg Brewer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

The strip mall is a staple of American life with consumers regularly visiting the grocery stores that often anchor these properties. That helped real estate investment trusts (REITs) which focus on this area, such as Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) , Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) , and Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) , to weather the 2020 pandemic in relative stride. However, there's another positive trend going on that investors should be aware of beyond the anchor tenants.

A simple business

Brixmor, Kimco, and Regency all focus on owning open-air shopping centers with grocery stores as anchor tenants. For instance, roughly 70% of Brixmor's rent roll comes from properties that contain a grocery store while Kimco and Regency properties are in the 80% range. The reason is pretty simple: People need to eat, and buying food brings consumers back to a shopping center on a regular basis.

Image source: Getty Images.

The only problem is that grocery stores understand the importance they play as reliable tenants. So grocery stores and other big-draw stores often pay the lowest rents and take up the most space. But it's still just a small portion of the overall mall. For example, grocery stores, warehouse clubs, and pharmacies (an even broader subset of reliable tenants) only make up around 18.5% of Kimco's total rent roll.

The rest is coming back

Thus, a key piece of a strip mall's business are the shops that fill in around the anchor, which include everything from hair salons to restaurants. The scale of these businesses can vary from mom-and-pop owners to national chains, but they are a key driver of long-term returns as they benefit from the foot traffic brought in by the anchor tenants. These smaller locations generally pay more per square foot, making them highly profitable.

The downside is that that smaller stores can be highly economically sensitive. Eating out, for example, is one of the first things people cut from their budgets in a recession. And when the pandemic spread, a lot of the smaller stores in strip malls got hit hard. That's easy to understand since social distancing meant less eating out, less time in the office (so no need for dry cleaning), and less reason to get one's hair done, among other things. Occupancy levels by the smaller stores fell as you would expect.

That, however, is changing. For example, Regency's chief operating officer Jim Thompson noted during the company's third-quarter conference call , "What I want to make sure doesn't get lost is the really vast improvement and the demand for leasing and for space in our properties because we did lose occupancy."

KIM data by YCharts

James Taylor, CEO of Brixmor, was more specific, noting during the company's quarterly earnings call : "I'm particularly pleased by the acceleration in small-shop leasing, where occupancy grew 140 basis points year over year to 85.7%."

Meanwhile, Conor Flynn, CEO of Kimco, noted on his company's conference call , "Leasing demand continues to be robust across the portfolio with the bright spot being the rebound in demand for small shops." Small-shop occupancy at this REIT grew 180 basis points in the quarter to 87.3%. For comparison, the company's anchor-tenant occupancy was flat at a higher 96.9%.

No doubt, small-shop occupancy will be an important driver of performance -- and that side of the business appears to be picking up again.

The next leg up

In 2020, the saving grace of the strip mall sector was the strength of anchor tenants. However, now that people are starting to get out of the house again, the smaller shops that fill out strip malls are coming back. And that will be a huge tailwind for strip mall landlords across the board.

Regency, Kimco, and Brixmor -- some of the largest names in this niche -- are just some easy examples. As you examine strip-mall landlords for potential investment, make sure you pay extra attention to those tiny tenants, because they could end up being big for business.

10 stocks we like better than Brixmor Property Group
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Brixmor Property Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Consumers Expected to Return $66.7 Billion Worth of Product This Holiday Season

It looks like it could be an expensive holiday for retailers this season. According to new data from commercial real estate firm CBRE and return logistics company Optoro this week, the average holiday return will cost retailers two-thirds of the original price for the item when factoring in labor, transportation, and warehousing costs. Although many customers expect free returns, the cost is significant for retailers. Optoro estimates that, on average, it costs $33 or 66% of the price of a $50 item for retailers to process a return—up from 59% last year. As the National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts a 13% year-over-year increase...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Malls#The Strip#American#Brixmor Property Group#Kimco Realty#Kim#Regency Centers#Getty Images
Hot 99.1

Crossgates Mall Is Getting A New Fashion & Home Store

The old Lord and Taylor location is about to come back to life with a new department store. It has been a while since an actual retail outlet has operated out of the old anchor store at Crossgates Mall. That will change later this year. According to a Times Union...
RETAIL
WTOK-TV

Retail stores coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The construction on the Starbucks on North Frontage Road continues and other stores are looking to move into that development area as well. The city said the building for the retail center will be up by the first of the year and businesses at the site will be open by the end of 2022.
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

Vacant Strip Mall Space is Filling Up as People Shop for Food In Person

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Shoppers are opting for fresh air over Fresh Direct, and storefronts are opening back up. New data shows customers returning to shopping centers...
RETAIL
Mashed

Grocery Stores That Might Not Survive 2022

There's no doubt that 2021 has been an interesting year for grocery stores, to say the least. Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have changed their shopping habits, swapping in-store trips for convenient and safe online ordering. Others have stocked up on supplies in waves, cleaning out shelves at alarming rates. Stay-at-home orders in 2020 had people eating at home more than ever before, and the grocery industry had to adapt to meet their needs.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GATOR 99.5

Stores No Longer Inside The Prien Lake Mall In Lake Charles

I was sitting around talking to my friend Mike Soileau and we were talking about the Prien Lake Mall and the changes over the years. This is Mike's hometown and he's been here his entire life. I moved here in 2001 and I have seen plenty of stores come and go. It made me decide to put together a list of stores that are no longer inside the mall and honestly some of these have gone out of business completely.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
147K+
Followers
72K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy