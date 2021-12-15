ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moin, 'Crappy Dreams Count'

By Lars Gotrich
 3 days ago

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying is recommending songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. Moin is a post-punk trio with deep ties to London's electronic music scene —...

Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs, the Weeknd Try to Dance the Love Away on New Song ‘Tears in the Club’

FKA Twigs and the Weeknd give in to their “emotions overload” in new song “Tears in the Club.” The track follows the release of FKA Twigs’ single “Measure of a Man” featuring Central Cee, which appears on the soundtrack from upcoming film The King’s Man out Dec. 22. “Tears in the Club” lives up to the promise of its name, pairing a booming dance floor beat and atmospheric synths with lyrics from Twigs and the Weeknd that are packed with heartache and angst: “Tears in the club,” goes part of the hook, “Because your love’s got me fucked up.” The track...
THEATER & DANCE
iowapublicradio.org

Neil Young's latest album got its name from where it was recorded – in a barn

Songwriter Neil Young is standing in the present while looking both to the past and the future. The past is his massive online archive, chock-full of recordings and unreleased live performances. The future is the new music he's making, like the album he and his longtime collaborators, the band known as Crazy Horse, have just released.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iowapublicradio.org

Cat Sposato

This year, my music listening habits were fraught with the battles of the generation wars. My music taste contains multitudes, and while most of my favorite projects and tracks were made by my favorite millennial artists, like ZAYN, Adele and Aventura, I also found myself flocking to artists that represent the new vanguard in music: Gen-Zers like Lil Nas X, Talia Goddess and Joshua Bassett topped my playlists over and over again.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Interview with No Dream

Dark, unruly, and unapologetic, No Dream creates a sound unlike any other in “Born Nihilist”, the first song released from a 4-song EP. We had the chance to interview the artists and learn more about their creative process:. How does it feel to create an album for the...
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

A taste of the best new folk, classical and blues music releases of 2021

This past year has been tough for musicians who depend on live performance, but it has also been a fruitful, creative period for many musicians. That has resulted in a lot of great new recordings. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Iowa Public Radio music hosts Karen Impola, Barney Sherman and Bob Dorr for their picks of the best new music releases of 2021. You can find their lists here.
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

Nikki Birch

Music was back with a vengeance this year, or perhaps I was in a better place to actually savor the juicy tidbits I discovered. This is an unranked collection of my favorite songs and albums that came out in 2021. Deciding which ones made this list was incredibly difficult since there are many more I would have liked to include, but I decided to go with the music I couldn't stop playing on repeat. I hope that in this list, you discover new artists that become a part of your soundtrack. Cheers!
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

Insecure Takeover Part 2: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. From Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen...
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

IPR Studio One hosts share their favorite indie and alternative music releases of 2021

Hosts from the IPR Studio One team join Charity Nebbe to share their favorite independent and alternative music releases of 2021. Tony Dehner, Mark Simmet and Cece Mitchell host IPR’s Studio One Tracks, which airs Monday through Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. The trio also hosts IPR’s new music show, Studio One All Access, heard Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m.
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

Reanna Cruz

I hate to admit it, but aside from the club tracks, my 2021 favorites were often aligned as "Problematic Fave-core" – fun yet stupid music that included RXKNephew yelling in a Death Grips-like cadence to "do some more drugs!", a Limp Bizkit revival, and, to put it bluntly, Iggy Azalea. To me this makes sense; in a chaotic year packed with change I found the most joy in songs that made me smile. Goofballs of rap like Babytron and Zack Fox, queer chaos like the "Sine From Above" remix, and the endearingly annoying cadences of SEBii and MC Boing were all highlights. These 20 songs may not be time-stopping all-timers, but they're all speaker-knocking earworms that, at the very least, will put a smile on your face too.
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

Quinn Christopherson, 'Loaded Gun'

"Who would ever pay to see me?" Quinn Christopherson humbly asks on "Loaded Gun," the third and final track off his I Am Bubblegum EP. Christopherson wrote the song before winning NPR Music's 2019 Tiny Desk Contest and touring with artists like Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett — back when he thought he'd "never get to play music out of Alaska," as he says in a press statement.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

What if I told you the world’s favorite 1:58 AM song—“Don’t Stop Believin’”—came from a conversation between a dejected musician and his supportive parent?. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the tune and the writer of its famous chorus, Jonathan Cain, the now-71-year-old musician and longtime keyboard player and writer of the American rock band Journey.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DeJ Loaf Might Not Ever Drop Music Again

Detroit-born rapper DeJ Loaf may be considering a career switch-up, suggesting on social media that she may be retired from releasing music. The 30-year-old, who is best known for her songs "No Fear," "Back Up" with Big Sean, and "Me U & Hennessy" with Lil Wayne, appears to be weighing her options pertaining to her next moves in the music business, responding to a fan who asked her about the status of one song that she has been teasing over the course of the last few weeks.
HIP HOP
iowapublicradio.org

Bob Boilen

Some of my favorite music of 2021 came from artists who were new to me — a contrast to my 2020 list, the year COVID made it extra challenging to the unknowns. Among the new finds are the Isle of Wight rock and droll duo Wet Leg; Charlie Hickey, who covered a Phoebe Bridgers song as a 13-year-old, now she's singing on his record; Olivia Rodrigo, with an expressive and explosive album on youthful heartbreak, and Arooj Aftab's smoky and solemn reflections, have all made for a year I'm grateful for.
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

Beach House, 'Over and Over'

Beach House has perfected the "escapist" song, which knocks you into dizziness and elation, heightened by those rotating, shimmering synths... it may also have the power to temporarily cure you of seasonal depression. "Over and Over," from the Baltimore's pair's new album, Once Twice Melody, is made for those few minutes between sunset and night — when purplish light extinguishes and noses turn red from the cold. The song's midpoint seems to signal the onset of pure darkness, as the synths swell, as if to fill the emptiness of a void.
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

Rodney Carmichael

The year in hip-hop can't be quantified by new music alone. Not in 2021, when starting a podcast feels like a rite of passage for every rapper flirting with retirement. Ever since the podfather Combat Jack taught hip-hop how to "dream them dreams," the proliferation has been unreal. Now podcasts are the culture's official mouthpiece and the genre is as varied as the rap game itself. You can hear everything from real journalism and cultural criticism to straight-up jaw jacking. Here's my shortlist of the best hip-hop podcasts of the year, along with the albums I couldn't stop listening to in between time.
CELEBRITIES
iowapublicradio.org

Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

2020 was a year when I fell back into my oldest ways and interests; in short, my tastes were not unlike those of a middle schooler as I rewatched and relistened to the media of my past. 2021 gave way to new opportunities, new jobs, new friends and new things to obsess over, as if acting as a sort of bridge between my reverted tastes and new discoveries. My favorites of this year contain a mix of artists I've loved in the past and new discoveries I will love for a long time to come.
MUSIC

