ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK appoints former judge to lead COVID-19 inquiry next year

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEWz5_0dNWC9L700

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday appointed a former judge to lead an inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic which is likely to focus on why the United Kingdom suffered one of Europe’s worst death tolls.

Heather Hallett, who retired from the Court of Appeal in 2019, acted as coroner at the inquest into the deaths from the July 7, 2005, London bombings, the capital’s deadliest terrorism attack, and was chair of the Iraq Fatalities Investigation.

“I want to thank Baroness Hallett for agreeing to take on the position of Chair of the Covid-19 Inquiry,” Johnson said. “She brings a wealth of experience to the role and I know shares my determination that the inquiry examines in a forensic and thoroughgoing way the government’s response to the pandemic.”

In the face of accusations he was slow to impose lockdowns, Johnson and his ministers have admitted there are lessons to be learned from the crisis.

The inquiry, set to begin its work in spring 2022, will delve into the decision-making at the heart of the British state when ministers mulled the imposition of unprecedented peacetime restrictions and scrambled to buy billions of pounds worth of drugs and equipment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Hotelier accuses Boris Johnson of 'scaring' customers

A hotelier has accused Boris Johnson of "scaring" customers away after he warned the UK faces an "Omicron tidal wave". Tina Goldfinch, who runs Smiths Hotel in Weston-super-Mare, revealed many customers were staying away after the prime minister's announcement. She has closed the hotel for the past two weeks because...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson denies imposing ‘lockdown by stealth’ amid Tory anger

Boris Johnson has denied imposing a “lockdown by stealth” amid allegations that medical advisers are “running the show” on Covid policy.The Prime Minister urged people to be “cautious” about their activities during the festive period, but said the Government does not “want to make your choices for you about your social life”.He made the comments during a visit to the Saga vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent, as England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty faced questions from the Commons Health and Social Care Committee.It came as the booster programme continued to pick up pace, with data from the UK’s four...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Covid-19: Call for public inquiry into handling of pandemic in NI

There have been fresh calls for a public inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Northern Ireland. The Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) has made the recommendation in its annual report. In May, Number 10 said it would establish an independent inquiry, but it will not begin...
WORLD
The Independent

Minister who blamed firms for post-Brexit butcher shortage accused of false claims

A Home Office minister has been accused of making false claims to a Commons inquiry, as he sought to blame pig firms for a post-Brexit butcher shortage.Kevin Foster found himself under fire for rejecting a recommendation to make it easier to bring in EU workers, to plug the shortfall – which, a senior Tory MP told him, is “destroying” British farming.But, downplaying talk of crisis, the immigration minister instead claimed only one of the UK’s four major pork processors had applied for a licence to sponsor visas for overseas staff.After the grilling by the Commons environment committee on Tuesday,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Westminster parties at the centre of lockdown-busting allegations

A drip-feed of reports have made a number of claims about Covid rule-breaking parties held in Westminster last year.Here is a list of what has been alleged.– May 15 2020: Downing Street garden partyBoris Johnson spent around 15 minutes with staff in the Downing Street garden, telling one aide they deserved a drink for “beating back” coronavirus, the Guardian and Independent reported.Sources said around 20 staff drank wine and spirits and ate pizza following a press conference at which then health secretary Matt Hancock told the British public to stay at home “as much as is possible”.A small number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Boris Johnson names 7/7 bombings judge Baroness Hallett to lead Covid inquiry

A retired Court of Appeal judge who led inquests into the 7/7 terror attacks and Iraq has been appointed to chair the Covid-19 inquiry, Boris Johnson has announced. Baroness Hallett, a crossbench peer, will take up the post in spring next year, with the Prime Minister stating on Wednesday that she shared his “determination” for the inquiry to be “forensic” in scrutinising the Government’s handling of the pandemic.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Drugs#Europe#The Court Of Appeal#British
The Independent

One year from UK’s first Covid-19 jab, how many are still unvaccinated?

One year on from Margaret Keenan becoming the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 jab as part of a mass vaccination programme, around one in 10 eligible people in the UK – 6.4 million – remain unvaccinated.Ms Keenan, aged 90 at the time, was given the dose at University Hospital in Coventry on December 8 2020.Since then, just over 51 million first doses of vaccine have been given in the UK, along with more than 46 million second doses and 20 million extra doses.But there are still people in all age groups who have not received any,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: So this is how voters thank Boris Johnson for all he’s done? Sickening

So that’s it then? That’s how they thank him? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! Sorry I’ve forgotten the question but did you know? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! And then they just swank out onto the streets and into the polling booths of North Shropshire and vote for the other guy.It’s sickening really. And not just that. It doesn’t make any sense. For the last four weeks, while Boris Johnson was trying to use the Owen Paterson scandal as a pretext through which to take out the standards commissioner, or telling bald-faced lies about parties in his...
HEALTH
The Independent

Grant Shapps’ department apologies after staff ‘drank and danced’ at party during lockdown

The Department for Transport has apologised after admitting that staff working for cabinet minister Grant Shapps held a Christmas party while strict Covid curbs were still in place last year.Government staff were “boozing and dancing” at an event in Whitehall on December 16, according to The Mirror – the same day London was moved into tier 3 restrictions.Mr Shapps’ spokesman said the transport secretary did not attend and had “absolutely no idea” the festive gathering was taking place at the departmental office.The minister’s spokesperson said: “He was not notified or invited and would have banned such a gathering forthwith, had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Lord Frost resigns as Brexit minister

Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson's government. He led the UK's negotiations over the EU Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland Protocol. In a letter to Mr Johnson, Lord Frost said that while "Brexit is now secure" he had "concerns about the current direction of travel". The Mail...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
BBC

Ex-High Court judge Baroness Hallett to chair Covid inquiry

Former High Court judge Baroness Hallett is to chair the inquiry into the government's handling of the pandemic, Boris Johnson has announced. The crossbench peer presided over the inquests into the terrorist attacks in London on 7 July 2005 and she was the first woman to chair the Bar Council.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘The end of a one-party state’: Inside North Shropshire by-election count that saw historic Tory defeat

Lib Dem activists have a phrase for the way they attack by-election campaigns where they sense an improbable victory: shock and awe.At 4am on Friday morning in the Shrewsbury Sports Village, it felt entirely appropriate: their Conservative opponents here were utterly dazed.In what will rank as one of the most stunning by-election results ever, the yellow rosette party overturned a 23,000 Tory majority in North Shropshire to steal this supposed safest of rural blue heartlands.After a campaign in which they flooded the area with activists – in which leader Ed Davey visited five times, no less – Helen Morgan was...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘Formidable’ civil servant takes over Whitehall lockdown parties probe

A top civil servant once described as “deputy God” has been tasked with rooting out the truth over “endemic” parties across Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.Cabinet Secretary Simon Case quit his role leading the inquiry into a number of alleged gatherings on Friday, after it emerged a quiz was held in his own department that he was aware of and spoke at.Whitehall heavy hitter Sue Gray has been installed in his place to carry out inquiries into three alleged gatherings at Downing Street and the Department for Education in November and December last year, when indoor mixing was banned.The terms of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) -British Brexit minister David Frost resigned on Saturday over disillusionment with the direction of Boris Johnson's government, dealing a major blow to the embattled prime minister here as the Omicron variant sweeps the country. The resignation of Frost, a core architect of Johnson’s tumultuous Brexit strategy, raised questions...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Simon Case has trashed his own career and the office of cabinet secretary in one fell swoop

Since the serial discoveries of social events in Whitehall last Christmas have exposed an addiction to the office equivalent of pub quizzes at the centre of power, the hottest quiz question of them all seems to be: why on earth did Simon Case take on the job of investigating them in the first place?Even if it hadn’t turned out that one of these gatherings occurred in his own private office – prompting his humiliating recusal on Friday from the official enquiry into what went on this time last year, it was clear that he was not the right man for the...
U.K.
The Independent

France wants EU legal action over fishing dispute with UK

French authorities said Friday they will seek European Union legal action against Britain over a months-long, unresolved fishing dispute.The decision was announced after a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and a delegation of French fishermen at the Elysee presidential palace.European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said France is going to ask for a meeting of the EU-U.K. partnership council, a political body meant to handle post-Brexit issues. “We will also ask, in the coming days, the European Commission to initiate judicial proceedings for licenses we are entitled to get,” he told reporters after the Elysee meeting.The U.K. licenses are...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cabinet Secretary steps back from leading parties investigation

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has “recused himself” from leading an investigation into lockdown-breaking parties across Whitehall, following allegations of gatherings in his own department.Mr Case had been tasked by the Prime Minister to investigate parties reported to have been held in Downing Street and the Department for Education in November and December 2020.And it was confirmed the scope could be widened to other alleged parties if Mr Case thought it necessary.But following reports there were two parties held in the Cabinet Office in December 2020, a No 10 spokesperson said: “To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the Cabinet...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Leave voters go cold on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, study finds

Voters across the political divide are going cold on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal as its implications become clearer, a new study has found.Leave and Remain voters have both become more likely than they were in January to say the UK has got a bad deal with the EU.The study, by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), found that just 12 per cent of people believed Britain and got a good deal in August – a decline from 21 per cent who took the same view in January. Opinion has hardened among remain voters from 66 per cent who...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy