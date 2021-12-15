ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Munich city council backs NFL games at home of Bayern

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MUNICH (AP) -- The Munich city council gave its backing Wednesday to a bid to host regular-season NFL games at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich. Three German cities are vying to become the league's partner. Munich, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf are on the NFL's shortlist to host a regular-season game,...

