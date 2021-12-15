ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Grunin Center to Livestream ‘The Nutcracker’ Dec. 18

By Juliet Kaszas-Hoch
thesandpaper.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-person tickets are sold out for Ballet for Young Audiences’ annual production of “The Nutcracker” at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, but fortunately, Ocean County College will also...

www.thesandpaper.net

Comments / 0

Related
ideastream.org

Verb Ballets, U. Akron Dance & Akron Symphony Present "The Akron Nutcracker" Dec. 16-17

Verb Ballets Producing Artistic Director, Margaret Carlson, talks to WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber about "The Akron Nutcracker," presented by the University of Akron Dance Institute in collaboration with Verb Ballets and the Akron Symphony. Two performances will take place at E. J. Thomas Hall Dec. 16 and 17. Dr. Carlson sets out the Akron nature of the stage presentation, accompanied by the familiar Tchaikovsky score. Tickets are available online through the websites of the University of Akron, Verb Ballets and the Akron Symphony, and through the E. J. Thomas Hall box office. Masks are required in the theater regardless of vaccination status.
AKRON, OH
Times News

‘The Nutcracker’

Get ready for some holiday fun! Pennsylvania Classical Ballet Academy students are performing “The Nutcracker” 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Roxy Theatre, 2004 Main St., Northampton. The academy, which is located at 1716 Washington Ave., Northampton, has about 50 dancers and 15-20...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
sltablet.com

The Friends Of The Library Presents The Nutcracker (Dec 13)

On Monday, December 13 at 1:45 pm., Cooper Memorial Library will be showing a special viewing of the ballet The Nutcracker, as part of our Opera at the Library program. The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a Special Event Showing of the ballet The Nutcracker on Monday, December 13, at 1:45 p.m. in room 108. The Nutcracker is a two-act ballet, originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The libretto is adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann’s story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King”, by way of Alexandre Dumas’ adapted story “The Story of a Nutcracker”. It was given its premiere at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg on Sunday, 18 December 1892.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nutcracker#Russia#The Arts#Ocean County College#Occ#Grunincenter Org
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts presents “The Nutcracker”

Ruth Page’s “The Nutcracker” returns to the mainstage of the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County on Saturday, December 18, at 1 and 5 p.m. Originally presented at Chicago’s Arie Crown Theatre from 1965-1997, this production is the Ruth Page Center for the Arts’ 50th Anniversary Presentation. This beloved, full-length staging is engaging entertainment for young and old alike!
CHICAGO, IL
KIEM-TV Redwood News

North Coast Dance is back at the Arkley Center to perform the Nutcracker

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- North Coast Dance is thrilled to be back at the Arkley Center. After last year that they had to opt-out of a live performance and instead had to pre-record performances and sell DVDs of the Nutcracker. Along with offering streaming services this year, they have made adjustments to have a live audience. “The […] The post North Coast Dance is back at the Arkley Center to perform the Nutcracker appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
evanstonroundtable.com

‘Nutcracker on Ice’ returns to Robert Crown Dec. 17-19

The Nutcracker on Ice, Robert Crown Community Center’s beloved winter ice show, will celebrate its 46th year entertaining families with three performances this holiday season. One matinee and two evening performances, performed by Robert Crown Center ice skating school students and competitive figure skaters, will be held the weekend...
EVANSTON, IL
southpasadenareview.com

Dance Theatre’s ‘Nutcracker Ballet’ Arrives Dec. 18

First published in the Dec. 3 print issue of the South Pasadena Review. The Pasadena Dance Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker Ballet” returns to the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse with choreography by Artistic Director Cynthia Young and a cast of more than 50 dancers. “The Nutcracker Ballet”...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
charlottesmartypants.com

Smarty Reminder: Charlotte Ballet’s Nutcracker runs through Dec. 23

Feel the magic in the air as the Charlotte Ballet celebrates its return to the Belk Theater for The Nutcracker this December after a year hiatus due to COVID-19! Reserve your seats now to see costumes that sparkle, fairies that twirl in the Land of Sweets, and the party that you can’t miss. Whether you’ve enjoyed this holiday classic once or one hundred times, don’t miss this magical version of Clara’s timeless story set to Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score performed by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. It’s the can’t-miss-show of the season!
KATU.com

The Annual Nutcracker at Lloyd Center Skating Arena

The Nutcracker provides us with a traditional holiday celebration for our skating students, families and the community. Our talented Team of coaches, costume designers, musicians and skating students enjoy performing and sharing their passion with all who come to watch. This year the Nutcracker Show will be Dec.12th @ 11am...
PORTLAND, OR
thesandpaper.net

Sweet Potato Pie Brings ‘A Home-Grown Christmas’ to Grunin Center Dec. 9

Act fast to secure one of the remaining tickets for Sweet Potato Pie’s “A Home-Grown Christmas” at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College at 1 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 9. Usher in the holidays with this highly acclaimed all-female band, known for beautiful harmonies and creative song-styling.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Ballet Company presents the Nutcracker Dec. 10-12

Huntsville, AL. – The Huntsville Ballet Company celebrates the 2021-22 season with its 53rd annual production of the Nutcracker. The holiday classic is a favorite tradition for many North Alabama families. It returns with four performances December 10-12, at the Von Braun Center’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ladailypost.com

Christmas Nutcracker In Land Of Enchantment Dec. 17-19

The Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment Dec. 17-19 at Albuquerque Journal Theatre. Courtesy/NHCC. Festival Ballet Albuquerque is partnering with the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) to present an original production, The Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment, choreographed by Patricia Dickinson Wells. The beloved holiday classic is transported to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy