Grunin Center to Livestream ‘The Nutcracker’ Dec. 18

On Monday, December 13 at 1:45 pm., Cooper Memorial Library will be showing a special viewing of the ballet The Nutcracker, as part of our Opera at the Library program. The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a Special Event Showing of the ballet The Nutcracker on Monday, December 13, at 1:45 p.m. in room 108. The Nutcracker is a two-act ballet, originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The libretto is adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann’s story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King”, by way of Alexandre Dumas’ adapted story “The Story of a Nutcracker”. It was given its premiere at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg on Sunday, 18 December 1892.

