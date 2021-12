So as we approach the end of the year some of you will be giving thought to New Year’s resolutions and for many, especially men, topping that list will be going back to the gym and getting in shape. Gyms will get a surge of new sign-ups in January as a result of a New Year’s promise but going several times a week will be among the first resolutions broken. More than 30 million men belong to a health club or gym and here are some numbers and statistics to consider while you’re on the treadmill.

