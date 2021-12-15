ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton indicted on rape charge, warrant issued for arrest

By Wade Linville
 5 days ago

Eight individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Dec. 6.

Among those indicted was Elijah Shelton, 36, of Manchester.

Shelton was indicted on a first-degree felony rape charge for an alleged offense that occurred on or about May 6.

The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee chose not to release the name of Shelton’s victim that is listed in the Dec. 6 indictment.

There is a warrant for Shelton’s arrest, and as of Dec. 14 he was still on the run.

Also among those indicted on Dec. 6 was Mihwa Watters,60, of Bethel, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony. According to the indicted filed, it was on or about Oct. 15 to Oct. 28 when Watters caused physical harm to Charles Daniel Mahon.

Other Dec. 6 indictments included:

Thomas Ray Spires, 31, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Crutcher Fox, 45, of Frankfort, KY, was indicted on numerous drug charges that include possession of Methamphetamine, Clonazolam, heroin, cocaine, and a fentanyl-related compound; all fifth degree felonies.

Crutcher Fox also indicted on one count of identity fraud for using, obtaining, or possessing the identifying information of Lee R. Fox, also a fifth degree felony.

Millie L. Jolley, 34, of Aberdeen, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony), one count for possession of Etizolam (fifth degree felony) and one count of possession of Clonazepam (fifth degree felony) with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case ($281).

Michael B. Darnall, 36, of Ripley, was indicted on one count possession of Methamphetamine (third degree felony), one count possession of heroin (fourth degree felony) and one count possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fourth degree felony).

Holley Ramey, 25, of Ewing, KY, was indicted on one count possession of Methamphetamine (fifth degree felony) with a specification for forfeiture of a handgun in a drug case.

Michael Paul Edgell, 45, of Amelia, was indicted on once count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine, third degree felony), one count possession of Methamphetamine (third degree felony) and one count possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony).

#Rape#Indictments#Manchester#Heroin#Identity Fraud#Democrat#Etizolam
