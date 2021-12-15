'Snowdrop' Starring Blackpink's Jisoo: Disney+ Release Date, Cast and Plot Revealed

Upcoming new K-drama Snowdrop , a period drama set in the 1980s starring Jisoo from K-pop girl group Blackpink , will premiere on Disney+ this month as part of the streamer's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Featuring delicate, sun-kissed lighting giving each scene a dreamy, warm and nostalgic glow, this tale of a forbidden romance is peppered with enigmatic and quirky characters that add splashes of color to its dark, historical undertone.

Disney+ launched its service in South Korea this November and Snowdrop is among the several works of original Korean content (including drama series, films and variety shows) to be unveiled by the service in coming months.

The new series marks the Blackpink star's debut leading role in a K-drama following her appearance in 2019's Arthdal Chronicles on Netflix .

Among the other upcoming Disney+ Korea content is another work starring Jisoo, BLACKPINK: The Movie, a documentary on the chart-topping K-pop band marking their five year anniversary. The documentary will be available exclusively on the streaming service.

But when is Snowdrop out and who else is in it? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming new Disney+ K-drama.

Snowdrop Release Date on Disney+

The new series will premiere on Disney+ for audiences across Asia on December 18, the streamer said in a statement Monday.

The first episode will air on the Korean broadcaster JTBC on December 18 at 10:30 p.m. KST (8:30 a.m. ET).

Snowdrop Cast

Below are some of the main cast members starring in Snowdrop.

Jisoo

The Blackpink member plays Eun Yeong-ro, a 20-year-old freshman from the English department at Hosu Women's University. She's captivated by "love at first" following a chance meeting with a male student named Soo-ho.

Jung Hae-in

The actor seen earlier this year in the Netflix K-drama D.P. (which this week was greenlit for a second season) plays 27-year-old Im Soo-ho, a mysterious, handsome graduate student.

Heo Joon-ho

The veteran Korean actor known from the hit Netflix K-drama Kingdom and more recently from the 2021 Korean film Escape from Mogadishu (now available on Netflix), plays Eun Chang-su, the director of the Agency for National Security Planning (ANSP).

Jang Seung-jo

The actor from the K-drama Encounter on Netflix plays Lee Kang-moo, the leader of Team No. 1 of the ANSP.

Jung Yoo-jin

The Korean actress from 2019's Romance Is a Bonus Book on Netflix (starring Squid Game 's Wi Ha-jun ) plays Jang Han-na, an impulsive and hot-blooded ANSP agent.

Yoo In-na

The actress known from the famed K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (starring Squid Game 's Gong Yoo) plays a university hospital surgeon named Kang Chung-ya.

Yoon Se-ah

The Korean actress plays Pi Seung-hee, the head of the Hosu Women's University dormitory.

Snowdrop Plot

Set in Seoul against a backdrop of political turmoil that swept across the Korean peninsula in 1987, Snowdrop sees Yeong-ro risk her own safety—and that of her friends and family—to help Soo-ho, who stumbles into her dorm room, covered in bloody wounds. Tending to his injuries, she keeps him hidden in the dorm amid strict surveillance.

The couple find themselves enduring "unbearable pain" as they fall in a "heart-rending love that one rarely encounters in a lifetime," described the series' director Jo Hyun-tak in a statement Monday.

In a teaser video released in late November, Soo-ho says: "I remember the first time I met you," recalling the face of Yeong-ro looking at him.

"If I were an ordinary young man...if I hadn't met you in the first place," his voice is heard saying in a scene showing the pair dancing.

"I wish I could see, I wish I could see just once," Yeong-ro says in an earlier teaser video shared by JTBC.

Viewers can expect to go on an "emotional rollercoaster" as their story unfolds to ultimately determine whether "this romance is a blessing full of love or a terrible curse," the director stated.