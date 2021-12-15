County Reports 60 Cases On Tuesday

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, broke down on the witness stand during in her own trial on Friday, saying she was sorry for what happened. Erin Eldridge, assistant Minnesota Attorney General, grilled Potter over how she handled the incident on April...
NEW YORK (AP) — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen. The long-running...
The United States Senate confirmed former Chicago mayor and Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel as U.S. ambassador to Japan on Saturday, with three Democrats voting in opposition. The Senate voted 48-21 in a rare middle of the night session to confirm Emanuel to the position with Democrat Sens. Elizabeth...
A Florida man has been handed a five-year sentence for attacking police at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in Washington D.C., the longest sentence handed to someone charged in attack, according to The Washington Post. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in October that Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Fla.,...
Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they expect to submit an application for the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children under five years old in the "first half of 2022" as they test a third dose for the age group. Pfizer said it is studying a third small dose of...
President Biden plans to speak about the Omicron variant on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. Mr. Biden's speech comes as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. "Building off his Winter Plan, the President will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities...
