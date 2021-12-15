ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Stimulus Update: Sixth and Possibly Final Child Tax Credit Drops Today

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6h00_0dNW9rZo00

The sixth and final installment of the advance portion of the child tax credit is set to hit bank accounts today. However, unless legislators decide to expand the advance monthly payments of the child tax credit, there will be no additional monthly checks paid in 2022.

See: Didn’t Get Your Child Tax Credit? Here’s How to Track It Down
Find: Stimulus Update: How To Request an IRS Trace for Lost Child Tax Credit Payment

These monthly payments, amounting to either $300 or $250 per dependent eligible child, were part of the stimulus relief bill signed into law during the pandemic as an effort to help struggling families recover from the financial effects of COVID-19. Six monthly payments were paid out totaling half of the full $3,600 benefit amount. The other half will be available to claim during next year at tax time.

Unlike other tax credits, this year’s child tax credit was fully nonrefundable which means you do not have to pay it back. It is free money from the government, as long as you fell within the income thresholds. Also, unlike other tax credits and even child tax credits of years past, it was not necessary to even be a taxpayer in order to receive the benefit this year — even unemployed persons or those who made too little to file taxes were able to receive the benefit.

The credit has been met with overwhelming support and has already begun to have profound effects on the low-income families it was intended to serve. Just the monthly advance portions of the child tax credit payments have lifted millions of children out of poverty since July, and tens of thousands of more out of food insecurity.

President Joe Biden has long made clear his ambitions to continue the tax credit, originally aiming for its continuation through 2025, but ultimately pushing for checks to be deposited through the end of 2022.

See: Child Tax Credit Payments Could Stop in 2022 — Replace Your Lost Income With These Budgeting Tips
Find: Child Tax Credit: Will Monthly Payments Continue Into 2022?

As of right now, there is no official extension to the child tax credit advance monthly payments, so today’s payment is considered to be the last monthly child tax credit benefit payment.

If you missed the sign-up window for the advance payments, you will be able to claim the full benefit amount during tax time next year .

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Stimulus Update: Sixth and Possibly Final Child Tax Credit Drops Today

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
theeastcountygazette.com

See Whether You’re Getting the New Stimulus Check on Friday!

While many people have reported that the money from stimulus cheques has dried up after the last significant one was distributed in March, there are still possibilities for Americans to receive some financial assistance from the federal government. In addition to providing cash assistance to qualified Americans who are struggling...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Stimulus Bill
Republic Monitor

Last Stimulus Check For This Year Coming Tomorrow, Find Out If You Are Eligible

Millions of dollars have been distributed to American citizens since the outbreak began. President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan signed by the federal government distributed $1,200 in March 2020, $600 in December, and $1,400 in March to eligible adults as part of the federal response to the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Fourth stimulus check deadline is 2 weeks away: New $1,400 payments coming soon

Now that the sixth and final child tax credit stimulus payment of 2021 is making its way out to millions of recipients, here’s one update you don’t want to overlook about all this. There’s actually one more check after this one that the IRS is sending out over the final weeks of 2021. And we’ve got all the details about it below so that you don’t have to wonder “where’s my stimulus check?” or when it will arrive.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
theeastcountygazette.com

IRS to Refund More Peoples’ Unemployment Benefits Before 2021 Ends

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is scrambling to pay tax refunds on unemployment benefits to thousands of Americans before the end of the year as the agency tries to clear a huge backlog of claims. The unemployment tax refund is high this year leading to the provision of the American...
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
81K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy