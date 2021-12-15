NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Bartram Trail RB Eric Weatherly looking to 'bring the speed' to Duke

One of the area's top playmakers is officially a Blue Devil.

Dynamic Bartram Trail running back Eric Weatherly signed with Duke University on Wednesday, joining several area stars who put pen to paper on National Signing Day.

"I'm gonna bring playmaking and speed from Florida up to Durham," Weatherly said with a smile.

Weatherly ran for nearly 500 yards and 10 touchdowns this season for the Bears, who won a district title and an opening round playoff game before falling to Apopka in the second round.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound runner was also a spark outside, finishing with 35 receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

Weatherly, a 3-star running back according to 247sports.com, had over two dozen offers, but committed to Duke over the summer before making it official on Wednesday.

"It was a family atmosphere," he said. "Also, just spending some time with the players, I felt like all the love they were showing was genuine. I just really loved that about them."

Despite a verbal commitment nearly six months ago, Weatherly had an in-home visit with Duke coaches earlier this week.

"It meant a lot for the coaches to come to my house," he said. "Just talk like family to me, talk about life ... I'm just very thankful."

Weatherly was one of several Bartram Trail players to sign during Wednesday's first day of the early period of National Signing Day.

"At Bartram Trail, the coaches teach us a lot outside of football," he said. "How to be a good man and how to respect people. They're (the players) all genuinely good guys."