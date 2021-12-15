ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows fire trucks driving through Magic Kingdom as a small fire broke out near Cinderella Castle

By Amanda Krause
Insider
 3 days ago
Main Street USA at Magic Kingdom is typically filled with guests ready to watch firework shows at night. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
  • A small fire broke out next to Cinderella Castle at Disney World on Tuesday night.
  • The Orlando Sentinel reported that it was extinguished quickly and that one employee was treated.
  • The local fire department added that the fire occurred on a tree next to the castle.

Theme-park websites like the Disney Food Blog began sharing videos around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night that showed multiple fire trucks driving down Main Street USA. Another clip showed people being evacuated from Cinderella Castle, leading some to believe the fire was happening inside the Disney World landmark.

An unnamed Disney spokesperson, however, said the small fire happened near the castle — not in it — and was extinguished quickly, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Disney spokesperson also said that an employee was transported from the park to receive "non-emergency treatment."

Representatives for Disney World and the Reedy Creek Fire Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Speaking with the Orlando Sentinel, Jon Shirey, the president of the Reedy Creek Firefighters Association, said his department first received a call about the fire around 6:45 p.m.

He told the publication that the incident was initially described as an electrical fire on a junction box outside the castle, but that firefighters later determined a tree had caught fire next to the castle.

Firefighters reportedly told him it appeared that a firework was the cause of the fire, but that the fire marshal will confirm or deny that through an investigation.

Shirey told the Orlando Sentinel that the department also treated a security guard who inhaled dry chemicals from a fire extinguisher. It's unclear if the guard was the same employee mentioned by Disney.

#Fire Marshal#Fire Trucks#Fire Extinguisher#Disney World#Magic Kingdom#Accident#Cinderella Castle#The Orlando Sentinel#The Disney Food Blog
