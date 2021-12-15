A woman will lead the NYPD for the first time in the police force's history

New York will appoint Keechant Sewell as its first-ever woman police chief to head the largest force in the country, mayor-elect Eric Adams said Tuesday, at a time when the city's trust in law enforcement has been shattered. Sewell will also be only the third Black person in the post, and will have to restore faith in a police department that has faced accusations of harboring violent, racist and corrupt officers in its ranks. Adams, a Democrat and former police officer, will become New York's second Black mayor when he takes office on January 1. With Sewell's appointment, he fills a key post two weeks before his formal start, with security having been one of the main issues during his campaign.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO