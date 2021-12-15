ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A woman will lead the NYPD for the first time in the police force's history

By Rebecca Cohen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tpTc_0dNW8o8e00
Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell speaks after being announced the first ever female NYPD Commissioner by incoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams, in Queensbridge Houses, Queens, New York City, U.S., December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
  • A woman will lead the New York Police Department for the first time in the force's history.
  • Mayor-elect Eric Adams chose Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell to be the NYPD's first female commissioner.
  • Sewell said one of her main goals is fighting violent crime with a laser-focus on guns in the city.

