FLINT, MI -- A mother is looking for answers after her vehicle with two child passengers was shot into 11 times Tuesday in the parking lot of a Flint store. Kiara Wilson-Patrick, a 25-year-old nurse and mother, said she went into Lucky Star Food Market at the 3900 block of Court Street to get apple juice and snacks for her 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 14.

