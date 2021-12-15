Bordentown's Edwards, Shawnee's Welsey take home hardware from Gordon-Masters dinner

EVESHAM – Perhaps the last great moment of the 2021 high school football season played out on the faces of three young men.

It came with Shawnee coach Tim Gushue at the podium to present the Coach of the Year award at the 50th annual awards dinner for the Gordon-Masters Football Club of Burlington County, held Tuesday at Marcos at the Indian Spring Country Club.

Bordentown senior Cameron McDuffie and junior Kerry Nicholas were in attendance, to be honored as part of the club's First-team All-Burlington County offense. Senior Trotman Kertes was feted as a member of the All-County Academic defensive team.

The moment came in the form of smiles, glances and nods between the three of them, as they realized Gushue was talking about their coach. Bordentown's Skip Edwards, who authored a 10-1 season at a school that fielded a winless team just two years earlier, collected the final plaque as a crowd of over 200 coaches and parents celebrated the best and the brightest from the fall season.

Edwards, a retired educator who returned to coaching at the high school level in 2019, said the award came as a complete surprise to him.

“I had no idea,” he said. “It's just a credit to all my coaches and all my players, and what they did this year.”

It was the winningest season in the history of a program that dates back to 1965. The Scotties closed it out with a nine-game win streak, which equals the longest in school history. Bordentown won its first nine games of the 1981 campaign.

The Scotties' progressed from 0-9 in 2019 to 5-3 in 2020 to 10-1 in 2021.

“Their work ethic is what I'll remember,” he said. “Coming to practice every day, getting through the little fires, all the coaches picking them up, and how hard they worked.”

The Rocky Cancellieri Unsung Hero award went to senior Andrew Cappello of Shawnee.

Senior Ryan Braga of Delran earned the Thomas Reilly Scholar Athlete award.

Junior Brandon Boria of Cherokee was honored as the county's offensive player of the year. Boria carried 208 times for 1,694 yards and 23 touchdowns as the Chiefs went 7-3 and reached the South Jersey Group 5 semifinals. He also caught nine passes for 185 yards and two scores.

Defensive player of the year honors went to Adam Klenk of Seneca High School, who became the team's all-time leader this season in tackles for loss and career sacks. Klenk will move on next year to the Naval Academy.

Matt Welsey, a four-year starter at quarterback at Shawnee High School, was the team achievement player of the year.

Welsey was 165-for-260 passing this season for 2,750 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was intercepted just five times. He added 133 rushing attempts for 579 yards and 20 scores.

Welsey became Burlington County's all-time leading passer this season, with 6,317 yards.

Like Edwards, he was a little surprised to hear his name called when the moment came.

“When I heard Coach Gushue talking about the stats, and realized everyone at my table was looking at me, I had to start thinking about what I would say,” Welsey said. “I just started thinking about the last four years with him. I'd heard about the legacy for so long, and to be a part of it was just awesome.”

It'll be something to tell his kids about, one day.

“First, I'll tell them they'd better be going there,” Welsey said. “And I'll tell them you've got to buy in. Just going there doesn't mean you're going to be a part of something great. There's a reason why we were two-time state champions; it's all the workouts, all the grinding – it all paid off.”

