“Al Waab” translates loosely from Arabic to English as a sanctuary or place to grow and protect things. Think large garden or enclosed field. Whether the owner of the recently launched Al Waab had that translation in mind is not clear. But the team that designed the 180-footer, built by Alia Yachts, says the owner had one mission—to accommodate a family, a big extended family and lots of friends. “He said we want the ultimate home at sea,” says Bart M. Bouwhuis of Vripack, who led the design team. “We will not go exploring, he told us, but we want to...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO