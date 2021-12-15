Search for rare animal seen in New Mexico ends with shocking find — in cougar’s belly

“Reach for the Stars,” a sculpture by Albuquerque artist Doug Czor, has been installed on the campus of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell near the Performing Arts Center. The sculpture created in 2003 was originally found near the main entrance of the New Mexico Military Institute, but the Institute removed it this summer, as it intends to place other work in the space, and gave the 35-foot-tall metal structure with its stainless steel ball to ENMU-R. Shawn Powell, president of ENMU-Roswell, said that the college’s mechanical shop worked to restore it, while Art Instructor Bailey Coll consulted with the artist in the effort to repaint it. In a blog post about designing the work, Czor said that he hopes the “sculpture might encourage young people to search for methods and a philosophy of mind that will save humanity and the ecosystems of our planet, perhaps to even expand our home among the stars.”

