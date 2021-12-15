ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Walking Dead: Robert Kirkman praises Melissa McBride

By Renee Hansen
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa McBride portrays fan-favorite Carol Peletier on The Walking Dead series. This is a character whose comic book counterpart died early in that story. The series has changed her story, and she is now one of only two characters who have survived since season one. Creator Robert Kirkman praises McBride for...

undeadwalking.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

What Fear the Walking Dead's Midseason Shocker Means for Alicia Clark

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." An ailing Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is facing her greatest battle yet: infection from a walker's bite. Sunday's midseason finale, "Padre," reveals Alicia was bit by a walker when escaping the fallout bunker where she survived the warheads detonated by Teddy (John Glover) some 90 days earlier. Alicia amputated her arm in an attempt to stop the infection, but she was too late: a fever-stricken Alicia fears she's slowly succumbing to the bite ravaging her body as she asks for Morgan's (Lennie James) help finding a new home for her people: PADRE.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Kim Dickens to return as Fear the Walking Dead series regular

She's baaaaaaaack. Fear the Walking Dead viewers were despondent when Kim Dickens' Madison Clark was seemingly killed back in season 4 of the show, sacrificing herself during the Vultures' zombie assault by leading the walkers back into the stadium and then locking herself in so that the others could escape. But there's always a reason to be suspicious if you never actually see the body.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

How Fear the Walking Dead’s Madison Return Became a Yearlong Secret

Fear the Walking Dead will soon grant a major wish fulfillment moment for its fans, having officially set the return of Kim Dickens as the show’s maternal demolisher of the dead, Madison Clark. Thus, a surreal reunion is imminent for Season 7B of a series that is nigh-unrecognizable from the era of the character’s controversially-ambiguous Season 4 exit. Interestingly, the plan was set way back in January, requiring Dickens to keep a stupendous secret for nearly a year.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

AMC continues to Fear the Walking Dead

NEWS BRIEF: AMC in the US has renewed The Walking Dead spin-off Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season and confirmed the return of Kim Dickens to the cast. Dickens, who plays fan-favourite character Madison Clark, will appear as a series regular in season eight. Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M Gimple, Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert. Chambliss and Goldberg are the showrunners and the series is produced by AMC Studios.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kirkman
Person
Melissa Mcbride
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Will Live Again In Season 8

Horror fans will be able to fear the Walkers for at least one more season. Fear the Walking Dead–the popular The Walking Dead spinoff–will shamble into an eighth season on AMC, according to a report on Deadline. The first half of Season 7 just concluded, with the second half slated to debut Apr. 17, 2022. Check out the teaser for Part 2 of the current season on this page.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Madison Clark Is Officially Returning to ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

No, Fear The Walking Dead fans, you’re not dreaming!. AMC announced that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is set to make her return to Fear in the second half of Season 7, which returns on April 17, 2022. Even better, Dickens will continue as a series regular in Season 8. So, Madison’s not just back for an episode or two — she’s back for good.
TV SERIES
uticaphoenix.net

AMC RENEWS FEAR THE WALKING DEAD FOR AN EIGHTH SEASON

AMC announced on tonight’s Talking Dead the renewal of Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season with Kim Dickens, who played fan-favorite character Madison Clark in Seasons 1 through 4, set to return to the series. Dickens will make her first appearance in the second half of Season 7, returning Sunday, April 17 on AMC, and continue as a series regular in Season 8. All episodes of Fear the Walking Dead continue to be available one week early on AMC+, beginning on April 10.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Suicide
floydct.com

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Alicia’s Back! (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 8, “Padre.”]. Of all the surviving characters on Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) might just have the worst luck. She’s a magnet for near-death experiences, from barely surviving the pantry horde in Season 3, to getting irradiated walker blood in her mouth in Season 5, to… well, having a tragic accident in Season 7 that might have cost her her life. Here’s how it happens.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Robert Kirkman's Skybound in Talks to Land Transformers, GI Joe Comics License

The comic book licenses for Hasbro's Transformers and G.I. Joe titles are reportedly switching publishers, with Skybound in talks to obtain the rights. IDW Publishing currently releases comics starring the characters from the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Transformers and G.I. Joe comics from Skybound wouldn't be released until 2023. Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) is the Chairman of Skybound Entertainment, is reportedly a fan of both franchises, and is taking part in the dealmaking. Kirkman also spent time on Paramount Pictures' Transformers writers room, along with Iron Man scribes Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, Zak Penn (X-Men: The Last Stand), Jeff Pinkner (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Lindsey Beer (How To Nail An Alien) and Christina Hodson (Unforgettable). I.
BUSINESS
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead boss regrets making this one episode

The Walking Dead is now in its closing stages, and while the series has had its ups and downs, fans wouldn't necessarily associate them with the first season. The same can't be said for The Walking Dead creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman, however, whose previous comments about the one episode he regrets have recently resurfaced.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Midseason Finale Recap: Alicia's Fate Revealed

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "Padre." Will Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) live long enough to wage all-out war against Victor Strand (Colman Domingo)? Once united under Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) before the fallout of the nuclear-zombie apocalypse, the cold war between Alicia and Strand hits a boiling point when he throws Will (Gus Halper) from the roof of his Tower to keep Alicia away. "She won't have anything to do with me after this," hisses Strand of the absent Alicia, who returns and reunites with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) in the final moments of the penultimate episode of Season 7.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear The Walking Dead, The Portrait: Things To Note

We saw Strand’s true face in last week’s episode of Fear The Walking Dead, but he wasn’t the only one, as we’ll see in this week’s Things To Note!. Last week’s episode of Fear The Walking Dead was a great character study of Victor Strand, who he is, who he was, and who he sees himself as, all centered around the titular portrait, as Strand tries to get people to see him the way he wants to be seen.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead, will Strands kryptonite be his undoing?

Fear the Walking Dead has aired its season seven midseason finale and although some of it had me rolling my eyes I enjoyed it overall. Seeing some of what Alicia endured since Teddy locked her in the bunker was information we needed. Strand and Alicia meeting again was another scene fans had been waiting on.
TV SERIES
skybound.com

THIS WEEK’S COMICS: THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #29

Hola, hola! We don’t miss a beat with another issue of THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE in stores this week! Issue 29 keeps the momentum going from last week’s Issue 28 drop. Gonna be real with you folks: this is getting emotionally tough, so steel yourselves when reading this issue. It’s a rough one…
COMICS
FanSided

FanSided

203K+
Followers
392K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy