The Walking Dead: Robert Kirkman praises Melissa McBride

The comic book licenses for Hasbro's Transformers and G.I. Joe titles are reportedly switching publishers, with Skybound in talks to obtain the rights. IDW Publishing currently releases comics starring the characters from the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Transformers and G.I. Joe comics from Skybound wouldn't be released until 2023. Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) is the Chairman of Skybound Entertainment, is reportedly a fan of both franchises, and is taking part in the dealmaking. Kirkman also spent time on Paramount Pictures' Transformers writers room, along with Iron Man scribes Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, Zak Penn (X-Men: The Last Stand), Jeff Pinkner (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Lindsey Beer (How To Nail An Alien) and Christina Hodson (Unforgettable).
