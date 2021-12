How could this day get any better after seeing Lexus' electric LFA successor? Well, parent company Toyota is working on a sports car of its own that will do away with the combustion engine. It's generically called the Sports EV for the time being, but there’s nothing generic about the sharp design of this orange concept. It was previewed among a plethora of zero-emissions models coming from the two Japanese brands.

