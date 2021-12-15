SR-190 open after temporary shutdown Wednesday morning

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The Unified Police Department and the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) temporarily shut down traffic at the mouth of SR-190 on Wednesday morningdue to road conditions and “vehicles struggling, especially on steeper uphill sections.”

Update:

UDOT also plowed the one-mile section of Marsac Ave. — Wheaton Way to S. Chambers Ave. — and reopened the gates after they were closed on Tuesday night.

The heavy snow is also creating delays at Salt Lake City International Airport .

