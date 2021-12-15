See How Amtrak Allotment in Infrastructure Law Could Benefit Southeastern Pennsylvania

Image via Amtrak.

The $22 billion Amtrak allotment within the $66 billion recently enacted infrastructure law provides for passenger rail that could significantly benefit Pennsylvania, writes Jacob Fischler for the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

The full impact of the funding plan is likely to be determined over time as Amtrak needs to reach agreements with private rail companies and will also most likely require additional state funding.

However, Amtrak has already provided a plan on how it will expand its infrastructure if the bill gets passed. According to Amtrak officials, the allocated funding should be enough to move forward with these plans.

Committee Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore. noted the new law is “revolutionary,” providing “guaranteed and robust funding.”

And according to these plans, Pennsylvania is the clear winner. Under Amtrak’s 2035 Vision Plan, the Keystone State could see up to 15 new train round trips, including three new routes serving Eastern Pennsylvania cities.

These routes would encompass three new round trips between Reading and Philadelphia, five new round trips between Harrisburg and NYC on the Keystone Service, and a new round trip between Pittsburgh and New York City.