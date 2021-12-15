ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas news tops headlines across nation: These are 11 state stories that captivated the world in 2021

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Texas was on the national stage throughout the year 2021. Here are just some of the Texas issues that dominated the headlines, along with what was at stake and what’s to come as we look toward the future of the state and the nation. 1....

www.click2houston.com

The Independent

Texas starts building border wall using state money and same contractor used by Trump

Texas has broken ground on a partial border wall with Mexico, using the same contractor used by Donald Trump before his plans were subsequently scrapped by Joe Biden. Now working under the auspices of Texas Governor Greg Abbott the very same group is pressing on with plans to construct a wall across sections of the Mexican border that remain unbuilt.On 16 December, the first wall panels were erected in Starr County, with more to follow over the coming months. Pictures shared by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin show the progress that has been made thus far, using what he...
Fox News

Texas Gov. Abbott shows completed section of state-made border wall, pledges to protect state's sovereignty

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott debuted the first part of the state-made border wall Saturday, which he labeled a sharp rebuke of Biden’s "failure to do his job." Abbott authorized the building of the wall six months ago, and then authorized $3 billion funding for the Texas Facilities Commission to bolster the building effort. Abbott stressed that the wall stands on either state land or land that private owners agreed to hand over for the wall.
MilitaryTimes

Texas joins growing list of governors protesting National Guard vaccine mandate

A seventh Republican governor is asking Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to reconsider COVID-19 vaccination requirements for National Guard members. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Defense Department on Thursday, two days after the governors of Alaska, Mississippi, Iowa, Nebraska and Wyoming sent a similar letter to Austin.
Houston Chronicle

16 new laws that went into effect in Texas in 2021

666 new Texas laws took effect in 2021. Here are 16 you should know, from abortion and voting restrictions to open carry. Texas' constitutional carry law makes it the largest state in America to allow residents 21 and older to openly carry a gun in public without passing a training class or receiving a permit. It does not apply to anyone with a criminal record.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rick Perry — not that Rick Perry — files to run for Texas governor

AUSTIN, Texas — Rick Perry is running for Texas governor, but it’s not the former governor of Texas. The Texas Tribune reports a man named Ricky Lynn Perry from Springtown, Texas, filed to run for Texas governor as a Republican. On the filing form, he listed his name, “Rick Perry,” as the way he wants his name to appear on the ballot. According to his LinkedIn profile he lists his current job as senior desktop technician for Lockheed Martin.
brownwoodtx.com

Analysis: The Texas-Mexico frontier still tops the news — and state politics

Undocumented immigrants haven’t killed 72,808 Texans during the last two years, like COVID-19 did through Dec. 2. Immigrants haven’t brought that kind of danger to the state in the last 20 years, for that matter. But fear of an insecure border consistently outweighs the pandemic as a matter of concern...
Fox News

Texas Governor Abbott refuses Pentagon vaccine mandate: 'Have only President Biden to blame'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott informed the Pentagon that he will not impose the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. Each branch of the military observed a different deadline, with the Air Force and Navy required to comply by Nov. 2 and Nov. 28, respectively.
Austin Chronicle

Top Austin Headlines of 2021: Texas Inches Closer to Legal Weed

This fall, the state of Texas opened a Pandora's box that leaked cannabinoids and a skunky aroma. In October, the Department of State Health services posted a notice on its website "clarifying" that Delta-8, an isomer of the psychoactive component (Delta-9 THC) found in cannabis that can induce a mild high, had in January been added to the state's Schedule I list of controlled substances. The news came as a shock to hundreds of vendors across the state who for more than a year had been selling Delta-8 products, after the Texas Legislature in 2019 legalized hemp and low-THC cannabis production. Under Texas law, possession of a Schedule I substance can carry jail time and hefty fines; had manufacturers and retailers (and their customers) unwittingly been operating outside of the law?
TEXAS STATE

