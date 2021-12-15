Milwaukee inches closer to breaking homicide record for second straight year

The City of Milwaukee is four homicides away from surpassing the total number of homicides recorded last year.

The Milwaukee Police Department's crime database shows 187 homicides from Jan. 1 until Dec. 14 in 2020, and shows 187 homicides from Jan. 1 until Dec. 14 in 2021.

The city recorded a total of 190 homicides in 2020 - a record for the city - and a total of 97 homicides in 2019.

A number of other crimes are also up this year. MPD's database shows 470 recorded rapes so far this year, compared to 461 during the same period last year. 1,989 robberies were recorded so far this year, compared to 1,980 during the same time last year. And MPD reports 7,149 aggravated assaults so far this year, compared to 6,889 during the same time last year.

And motor vehicle thefts have skyrocketed, with police recording 10,029 so far this year - compared to 4,120 last year.

The only number that didn't rise is for burglaries, with MPD recording 2,687 so far this year, compared to 3,307 during the same time last year.

During his swearing-in ceremony as chief last month, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman addressed the rise in crime , saying "We're coming together on this from the faith-based, to our community partners. Our police department is standing very tall with those who are saying we want our streets back. For those who engage in reckless driving, beware because that is not going to be acceptable behavior in this city."

