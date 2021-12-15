Prescribed burns scheduled for Wednesday in Leon, Baker counties

The U.S. Forest Service says it is conducting prescribed burns Wednesday in Leon and Baker counties on both the Osceola and Apalachicola National Forests.

The Osceola National Forest's 240-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Baker County, two miles East of Olustee, Northwest of 17 Mile Camp Road and North of U.S. Highway 90.

The Apalachicola National Forest's 180-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Leon County, West of State Road 375 (Smith Creek Road), South of Forest Road 390.

Prescribed fires, also known as prescribed burns or controlled burns, refer to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specified weather conditions to restore health to ecosystems that depend on fire. The burns will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of future wildfires.

People are reminded that the smoke they may see Wednesday and Thursday in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy. Morning fog can mix with smoke and decrease visibility further.

The forest service added the burn is one of many prescribed fires the National Forest is doing during the 2021/22 prescribed burning season. Wednesday’s burns are in Battlefield Compartment 93 and Unit 237.