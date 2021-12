The Georgetown High School band marches in this year’s Georgetown Christmas Parade on Dec. 4. Photo by Wade Linville

The Village of Georgetown kicked off its holiday celebration with its annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Dec. 4.

The grand marshals for this year’s Christmas Parade put on by the Georgetown Fire Department were Ronnie and Wanda Griffith. Ronnie has been on the Georgetown Fire Department for 52 years and Wanda served for 33 years.