ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Where’s the chocolate?! 10 of the worst Advent calendar calamities

By Stuart Heritage
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rArxL_0dNW5qGZ00
Children have been brought to tears by empty Advent calendar windows.

This has not been a banner year for Advent calendars. Tony’s Chocolonely was forced to apologise earlier this month, after it deliberately left one calendar window empty, apparently to highlight slave labour practices in the chocolate industry. A nice gesture, but one that apparently left thousands of children in floods of tears. More accidental was the snafu with Kmart’s calendar, which missed out Christmas Eve altogether. But how do these stack up against the all-time Advent calendar mishaps? Let’s find out.

Cadbury Dairy Milk, 2019

Anyone who found themselves annoyed by the Chocolonely prank would have been driven to gales of outrage by Cadbury’s 2019 calendars, some of which shipped containing no chocolate at all. Every day, scores of consumers opened the door, tore off the foil and found a hole where the chocolate should be. This was thought to be the result of a simple production mistake rather than being a comment on social injustices. Still, it did cause one buyer to tweet angrily: “Cheers sons crying. Nice one”; an absolute classic of the genre.

John Lewis, 2018

The problem with no-chocolate Advent calendars is that every element has to be exactly right to offset the inevitable disappointment. Unfortunately, three years ago, the John Lewis no-chocolate Advent calendar failed this simple task as those who opened the 2 December window were greeted with a cheery message informing them that Christmas was just 16 days away. Mathematically, this was incorrect. Our children deserve better.

Hotel Chocolat, 2019

A similar fate befell anybody who purchased Hotel Chocolat’s Free From Advent calendar two years ago. As many recipients furiously tweeted at the time, the calendar didn’t have a door number three. Was it an error? Was it a joke, hinging upon some tenuous “three from” wordplay? Maybe we will never know.

Cadbury Dairy Milk, 2020

And now for the mother of all printing errors. Think back to last Christmas. Think back to all the oppressive Covid regulations that stopped everyone from seeing their family. And now, think back to the time you opened your Dairy Milk Advent calendar and saw a message reading “Give hugs at Christmas”. Badly timed advice, to say the least.

Zoella, 2017

We will now move on to rip-off Advent calendars, none of which caused more outrage than the one released by YouTuber Zoella in 2017. It cost £50. Its contents included tatlike candles, pens and cookie cutters, some of which were found on Amazon selling for 77p. Worst of all, the thing only had 12 windows. Zoella herself quickly apologised and the price was slashed in stores, but the damage had been done.

Chanel, 2021

Here’s a more upmarket version of the Zoella problem. Chanel’s Advent calendar costs a whopping £610, and an army of TikTok unboxers have quickly revealed it to be terrible value for money. Its contents include a keychain, a wax stamp, a flip book and that most glamorous of items, a sticker book. To paraphrase Coco Chanel herself, the best things in life are free, but the worst will rip you off with giddy abandon.

Celebrations, 2020

On to my favourite category of Advent calendar fail: the ones that rely on personal taste. This was most famously illustrated last year, when the Celebrations calendar was found to include a miniature Bounty bar – the item that is traditionally left in the bottom of the tub until mid-January – on two consecutive days. Now, there might be people who actually like Bounty bars. But to the rest of the world, this was nothing less than a tremendous slap in the face. May this horror never befall us ever again.

Heroes, 2021

However, this sort of outrage can quickly backfire. This year, for example, some consumers attempted to initiate a firestorm based on the fact that the first door of their Heroes Advent calendar contained a Cadbury Creme Egg. Sadly, this overlooks the fact that Creme Eggs are actually one of the more superior Heroes items. If Cadbury really wanted to punish us, it would have filled its calendars with nothing but Eclairs, a dismal, cursed insult of a chocolate.

Nightmare Before Christmas Advent calendar, 2021

Now, first it’s important that this isn’t a mass-produced Advent calendar, nor does it seem to be official. Nevertheless, this December a Sheffield professor ordered a Nightmare Before Christmas Advent calendar for her four-year-old great-niece, expecting “fun figures like Jack Skellington”, but was shocked to instead receive a calendar full of gruesome horror movie figurines. Not ideal, but it was reported that at least the girl took a liking to her Texas Chainsaw Massacre doll.

Paw Patrol, 2017

I have to confess that I might be the only person alive who was appalled by this but, in 2017, the Paw Patrol Advent calendar suffered from an insulting preponderance of Chase. Yes, Chase is ostensibly the leader of the Paw Patrol, but other members barely got a look in. By 6 December, that cantankerous canine had appeared behind three doors. In total, Chase made 10 appearances, while Zuma – lovely, sweet, overlooked Zuma, the Paw Patrol connoisseur’s pup of choice – didn’t show up once. Cheers sons crying, nice one.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Festive shrinkflation: tricks chocolate makers use to make us pay more

Getting value for money might not be your prime goal when buying Christmas presents but if you are planning to snap up chocolates or sweets for the ones you love, it pays to check what you are going to get for your cash. That fancy box or tub may come at a cost (financial and environmental) – and, contrary to appearances, it might mean fewer treats for the recipient, not more.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Stuffed cabbage and ricotta pancakes: Alex Jackson’s recipes for festive rolls

Here’s a fun meal for you: stuffed cabbage followed by stuffed pancakes. Double rolls! Cabbage rolls are popular all over continental Europe, so god knows why the UK hasn’t taken to them in the same way – after all, we love a bit of mince and boiled cabbage. These ones are close to the Polish gołąbki (which translates as “little pigeons”) that were taught to me by my late grandmother-in-law Wiera. Then, for afters, some stuffed crepes by way of the late Gay Hussar restaurant in London: we still cook them in the very same kitchen, at what is now Noble Rot Soho, though we jazz them up slightly with a sour cherry suzette.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Chanel
papermag.com

Chanel's Advent Calendar Gets Roasted on TikTok

'Tis the season for advent calendars. And like many other brands out there, French luxury fashion house Chanel dropped theirs in time for the holidays. This was their foray into the world of the traditional holiday gift box, to commemorate 100 years of their signature Chanel No. 5 perfume. And the package, filled with 17 different goodies costs $825. TikTok creator Elise Harmon decided to see if it was worth the hype and the price tag.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Chocolate Bar#Advent Calendar#Calendars#Food Drink#Kmart#Cadbury Dairy Milk#Hotel Chocolat
AdWeek

Here's Why Advent Calendars Are a Marketing Godsend for Brands This Holiday Season

The London Zoo doesn’t normally make news across the pond, but it did last week when its resident mob of meerkats (Timone, Penelope, Meko, Frank and Dracula) got together to begin counting down to Christmas. And how might meerkats do that? By gathering around what’s possibly the world’s first meerkat Advent calendar.
PETS
Indy100

Chanel’s $825 advent calendar with stickers, magnet, empty dust bag and more gets slated on TikTok

Chanel has come under fire on TikTok after several unimpressed videos were posted by a customer, revealing the contents of the brand’s luxury $825 (£610) advent calendar described as “unlike any other”.TikTok user Elise Harmon (@eliseharmon) shared her excitement after purchasing the festive item because she had “never seen a Chanel advent calendar before” and decided to film a TikTok series on what Chanel products were included in the advent calendar.The calendar itself was the first of its kind for the brand to commemorate 100 years since the iconic Chanel No. 5 perfume was created. On their website, it...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TrendHunter.com

Reuseable Beauty Advent Calendars

Supporting sustainability, L'Occitane designed a reusable beauty advent calendar. It is created in collaboration with British illustrator Kitty McCall. Advent calendars are popular products before the Christmas holidays. Unpacking hidden presents gives a feeling of great amazement every day during the month. L'Occitane's beauty advent calendar is eco-friendly and made from recycled cotton. It has 24 pockets with skincare, haircare, body care, and fragrance products. Splendid illustrations of flowers and green plants on the pockets encourage people to be zero waste and love nature.
SKIN CARE
crfashionbook.com

Here's the TikTok-Approved Luxury Advent Calendars For the Holidays

Nothing gets by TikTok, especially not a $825 advent calendar full of stickers and duster bags. The app has been a frenzy since a video by user @eliseharmon went viral of her opening the Chanel Advent calendar to find disappointing items inside. The high priced holiday calendar ended up containing two perfumes, sample sized hand cream, and mini versions of lipstick and nail polish amongst plastic key chains, mirrors, and other bottom of the barrel freebees.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
inputmag.com

Chanel made an $825 advent calendar. People think it’s a ‘joke.’

Chanel saw a sell-out for its first advent calendar, released to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Chanel N°5 fragrance, but the luxury house is facing rampant criticism for underdelivering on the $825 assortment. As is becoming increasingly common, the controversy originates from TikTok, where user Elise Harmon laid out...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Flick Filosopher

the curmudgeonly movie lover’s unpleasant Advent calendar: December 12

(This is a rerun of a project I did in 2007. That’s long enough ago that it’s worth bringing back!) For more cinematic cheer, become a paid Substack or Patreon supporter and get an email every day through January 2, 2022 (and catch up on the ones you’ve missed), recommending a different holiday movie to stream over the festive season.
MOVIES
The Independent

We reviewed Chanel’s controversial £610 advent calendar – and there’s plenty to unpack

The beauty wing of one of the world’s most powerful fashion houses needs little introduction. It all started with No.5, when Coco Chanel received a range of samples from Russian-born French perfumer Ernest Beaux, and the fifth option took her fancy. The number is now irrevocably synonymous with Chanel, and with the simple name came an unapologetically feminine fragrance, full of synthetic notes that were world’s away from the “natural” scents that dominated the market at that time. The floral perfume celebrated its 100th birthday this year, with one bottle selling every 30 seconds globally. Few fragrances reach such cult...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fox9.com

The Prince-themed advent calendar that was anything but

Prince super fan Scott Woods recently bought an advent calendar online. It was supposed to be themed around Prince, instead the items found inside were a bit baffling. Scott joined Good Day to chat about how he embraced the calendar bust.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Tony's sorry for missing advent chocolate stunt

Self-styled ethical chocolate firm Tony's Chocolonely has apologised for deliberately leaving one of its advent calendar windows empty to highlight inequality in the industry. The company said it was meant to be "a great conversation starter for change". However, it was deluged with complaints from parents who said their children...
ECONOMY
wnewsj.com

Every Advent ask, ‘Where’s the baby?’

Every year, at this time of the year, we seem to be faced with the same issues. There is always the themes of “Keeping Christ in Christmas” and “Jesus is the Reason for the Season”. We seem to constantly face the oh-so-early promotion of Christmas sales, and “Black Friday” has become more than just a day. How does someone — anyone, for that matter — keep the right focus during this time of the year?
RELIGION
The Guardian

The Guardian

82K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy