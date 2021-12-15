ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A Beginner’s Guide to the Air Jordan 3

By Ian Stonebrook
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago

The Air Jordan 3 lives in sneaker lore as one of the most important basketball shoes ever made.

Worn by Michael Jordan as a member of the Chicago Bulls, the Air Jordan 3 released in 1988 in the midst of one of the basketball superstar’s most prolific seasons ever. Over the course of his 1987-88 NBA campaign, Jordan claimed a hoard of accolades such as Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year and NBA All-Star. In that same season, he would lead the league in scoring and steals, also winning All-Star Game MVP honors and the Slam Dunk Title at 1988 NBA All-Star Weekend in the host city of Chicago.

At that epic midseason event, Jordan wore the Air Jordan 3 for the first time on a global stage in both “White/Cement” and “Black/Cement” colorways. Famously, the “White/Cement” colorway was worn by Jordan when he jumped from the free-throw line and won the coveted Slam Dunk title. Conversely, the “Black/Cement” colorway outfitted Jordan as he led the Eastern Conference All-Stars to a win over the Western Conference. Jordan outshined all peers by scoring a game-high 40 points.

Was it the shoes? It very well could have been.

While MJ had become a household name and major player in sportswear with his prolific play in the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2 , the Air Jordan 3 was noticeably different in design and its designer.

After Peter Moore presented brash color blocking and classic appeal on the Air Jordan 1, Bruce Kilgore went to Italy to lace the baller with luxury comfort on the Air Jordan 2. Following a dip in sales on the Air Jordan 2 and looming departure of Nike’s tandem team of Moore and Robert Strasser — both integral players in signing Jordan to the Swoosh — the athlete contemplated leaving his deal as the exiled execs attempted to convince MJ to build his own brand.

Waiting in the wings to save the day for the Beaverton, Ore., brand was Tinker Hatfield. Introduced to the Nike family thanks to his collegiate track career at the University of Oregon, the trained architect turned shoe designer had been called upon to design the shoe to keep MJ at Nike. With the weight of a company on his back, Hatfield crafted and presented the disgruntled superstar with a prototype for the third model in the Air Jordan lineage.

Jordan was won over.

Introducing Nike’s coveted Air technology to the Air Jordan franchise in visible fashion, the Air Jordan 3 was big on innovation and personality. From a technical standpoint, the Air Jordan 3 ushered in a 3/4 cut that played somewhere between a high-top in support and low-top in freedom. After rotating between highs and lows the last season, Jordan loved the opportunity to move fast and strong at the same time. Articulated traction picked up where the Air Jordan 2 left off, allowing MJ to cut quicker on offense and defense.

From a fashion standpoint, the Air Jordan 3 was another animal. Electing to use elephant print on the toe box trim and heel counter, Hatfield provided just the right amount of luxury while allowing aggression. For the first time, the famed Jumpman logo appeared in embroidered styling on the tongue, ushering in a new era of branding for Jordan and his line of Nike sneakers.

Throughout 1988 and into 1989, the Air Jordan 3 was released in four original colorways. The “White/Cement” and “Black/Cement” styles seen in All-Star Game action as well as regular season and playoff play launched at retail, while a “White/True Blue” makeup not worn in NBA action also came to stores for fans. Additionally, a “White/Fire Red” rendition was worn by Jordan to begin the 1988-89 NBA season, also appearing at retailers for footwear aficionados to purchase.

After its inaugural run, the Air Jordan 3 returned to the brand vault as Nike continued to release new annual Air Jordan models for the athlete as designed by Hatfield. In 1994 and 1995, Nike celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Air Jordan franchise with the first-ever reissue releases of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3. As an homage to the original, the “White/Cement” and “Black/Cement” Air Jordan 3 returned in commemorative packaging.

In 1994, the Air Jordan 3 reissued release was met with mixed responses. To some, it was a nostalgic blast from the past. For others, it was simply an old shoe.

By 2001, fans were ready for the Air Jordan 3 to return again. In that year and in multiple years since, the 1988 favorite has returned in classic colorways as well as coveted new takes. Releasing in men’s, women’s and children’s sizing, the Hatfield design that kept Jordan at Nike has defied time and proven iconic to multiple generations.

Footwear News

A History of the Air Jordan 1 Sneakers

In the history of sneakers, some stand out from the rest. The Converse Weapon, the Vans Slip-On with the iconic checkerboard print and the Nike Air Max 1 are a few. However, in a market that is inundated with daily launches — enough to make your head spin — there is something about the simplicity of such shoes that sets them apart from the rest. And no other shoe has an aura in the sneaker world as the Air Jordan 1. It’s arguably the shoe that started the market for sneakers in the first place. And no matter where we go from...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Never-Ending Amazement of Shaquille O’Neal’s Size 22 Shoes & the Story Behind It

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal stimulates amazement nearly every time he walks onto the set of TNT. The wonder? His size 22 shoe. However, during an FN interview last month, Shaq admitted that he is actually a size 20. “My shoe size is 20 but I like to wear a 22 because when I was young we couldn’t afford proper shoes so I had to wear my shoes tight,” he said. “[Now] I always get my shoes too big to make sure I have room.” In the history of professional basketball, no player has offered us such a larger-than-life view of feet than Shaq....
NBA
Footwear News

The History of the Ben & Jerry’s Nike SB Dunk Low

The Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky” turned heads and defied conventional rationale. So, why would Nike release an athletic shoe in conjunction with an ice cream company? To understand the logic of such a sensational sneaker, one must go back to the root of the model used for the collaboration: the Nike SB Dunk. First released in 2002, the Nike SB Dunk revived the brand’s basketball-born Dunk silhouette with retooled technical specifics designed for skateboarding. The Nike Dunk, designed by Peter Moore and brought out during the 1985-86 NCAA basketball season, was originally intended to bring color...
APPAREL
Chicago Tribune

Column: It’s a battle of all-time greats when LeBron James and Bozo go head-to-head for the attention of TV viewers in Chicago

Random thoughts while anxiously awaiting the return of the Chicago Bulls after their COVID-19 outbreak. LeBron James or Bozo the Clown? The NBA’s decision to move the Bulls-Los Angeles Lakers game Sunday from an afternoon start to a 7 p.m. tip makes sense from a health and safety standpoint. Maybe by then a few more players will be eligible to play. But the time switch presents a thorny ...
NBA
New Pittsburgh Courier

What happened to millions of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry’s money?

WASHINGTON – They are a diverse bunch. Some are just eligible to vote. Many are not old enough to legally drink, while others are full-grown adults working on graduate degrees. Their hometowns and backgrounds are a microcosm of America and beyond — East Lansing, Michigan; Chesapeake, Virginia; York, Pennsylvania;...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Warned The NBA In 2013 About Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson: "I Got The Greatest Shooting Backcourt That's Ever Played This Game. Call My Bluff."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
NBA
Footwear News

Footwear News

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

