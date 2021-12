Acceptance. When people think of the word acceptance, each person has a different interpretation of it. But what does the word acceptance mean to the HB community? This is the question that I am hoping to answer with this article. For the LGBTQ+ community, acceptance means feeling like no matter how you identify, you will be treated like a human being and not discriminated against. For people that are different, whether it’s in how they act, look, dress, or the color of their skin, acceptance means that they aren’t treated differently because of what makes them their own unique selves. How does Hollis-Brookline do with acceptance of this group of people?

HOLLIS, NH ・ 9 DAYS AGO