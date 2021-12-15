Mrs. Sara Brown “Jackie” Smith , age 87 of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Smith was born June 4, 1934 in Rockmart, daughter of the late Radford Cleo Brown and the late Mary Ella Spinks Brown.

She was a former employee of the Taylorsville Bank and had worked her way up to Assistant Vice President of the People’s Bank of Bartow County.

Mrs. Smith was a member of the Sam Jones United Methodist Church of Cartersville. She was a devoted loving wife and mother.

She had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stanley Smith on November 17, 2020; and two brothers, Wayne Brown and Bobby Brown.

Survivors include three daughters, Julia Shaw of Taylorsville, Cindy (Glenn) Barnette of Cartersville and Leigh (Norman) Layton of White; sister, Sue Carpenter; and four grandchildren, Sam Schaefer, Molly Schaefer, Jared Shaw and Jake Barnette.

Funeral graveside and interment services for Mrs. Smith will be conducted on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in the Hills Creek Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Lobello officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren and Cody Williams.

The family will receive friends at the Freeman Harris Funeral Home on Sunday, December 12th prior to the graveside service from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral graveside service for Mrs. Sara Brown “Jackie” Smith.





