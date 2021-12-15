Mrs. Marie Waters Quick

Mrs. Marie Waters Quick , age 97, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Marie was born on August 26, 1924, to her parents, Charlie Waters and Van Dora Maxwell Waters. Marie lived in Rockmart and Taylorsville all her life and was a graduate of Taylorsville School.

Mrs. Quick enjoyed gardening and putting puzzles together. She was a member of Piedmont Avenue Baptist Church.

Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Waters and Van Dora Maxwell Waters, her husband, James “Jack” Quick, son, Gary Quick, and daughter, Jennell Quick, brothers: Cecil Waters, Charles Waters Jr., Elmer Waters, and her sister, Ruth Waters Lanier.

Mrs. Quick is survived by her daughter, Judy Quick Garrison, and her husband, Gary “Gus” Garrison, son, Ricky Quick and Shirley Franklin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Quick will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM in The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Wright officiating. Interment will follow the service at Taylorsville Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be the following gentlemen: Bo Garrison, Tracy Garrison, Kane Meeks, Jackson Madden, Kolby Quick and Mason McDowell. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Brant Quick.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home for a visitation on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Marie Waters Quick.





