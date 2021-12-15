ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare Crawley Shades Dale Moss After He Makes Acting Debut: ‘I Had A Front Row Seat To It’

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
The former ‘Bachelorette’ clearly has no interest in seeing her ex’s latest foray into acting, nearly three months after their most recent split!

Clare Crawley is definitely done with Dale Moss! The 40-year-old reality TV star asked her fans to stop sending her Dale’s first trailer for his debut movie Love, Game, Match in an Instagram Story on Tuesday December 14. She showed that she felt like her 33-year-old ex-fiancé had been showing off his acting skills throughout their relationship, after the couple broke up again on September 27.

Clare didn’t hold back when shading Dale. (Clare Crawley/Instagram)

The former Bachelorette star was pampering herself and being productive, as she enjoyed some “sauna [and] emails,” but she added a message about fans letting her know about her ex’s new movie. “For the record, you guys can stop sending me all the acting reel clips,” she wrote. “I had a front row seat to that since day one.”

Clare was clearly referring to the trailer for Love, Game Match, which came out on Monday December 13. The romantic comedy, which will be released in 2022, stars Dale alongside Cristine Prosperi as teachers planning a high school dance, who clearly catch feelings for each other. Unfortunately, Dale and Clare’s relationship didn’t have a romcom ending, and the former Bachelorette clearly has no interest in seeing her ex’s new venture.

The dig at his acting was similar to a comment that Clare had made shortly after their split in a September Instagram Story. She seemed to cast some shade on Dale, as she said that she didn’t want to answer questions. “I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want,” she wrote. A source close to Clare told HollywoodLife that she was “totally done” with Dale, back in November.

Clare had chosen Dale to be her fiancé at the end of season 16 of The Bachelorette, but the pair broke up in January 2021, shortly after the season ended. Despite their new year breakup, the couple quickly reconciled and got engaged again in July 2021, before the relationship ended—seemingly for good—in September.

