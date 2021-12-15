ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New horror adventure game Escape The Night

xda-developers
 4 days ago

I created my first horror adventure game Escape The Night....

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

'Star Wars: Eclipse' is a new adventure game from the 'Detroit: Become Human' team

Get a Travel CPAP without a Trip to the Doctor Easy Breathe, Inc. Quantic Dream, the developer of Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls, is working on a Star Wars game set in the franchise's High Republic era. That's a sentence we never thought we would ever write, but here we are. Lucasfilm Games announced the title at The Game Awards. Host Geoff Keighley said the game is in "early development." The publisher also shared a cinematic trailer, showing off locations that will be familiar to anyone who has seen the prequel trilogy. Spoiler warning: Jar Jar Binks sadly does not make an appearance in the trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Room Adventure - Escape Games

Escape room & Best Escape Games 2022 & free games 2022 With 100 doors game. Can you escape - The Room - MYSTERY ADVENTURE GAMEs. Escape Mystery Room has 100 door escape games. Escape Room Challenge?. Are you ready to escape the room in new games 2022. TTN Fun Games...
VIDEO GAMES
Gaming

Who Won The Game Award for Best Action/Adventure?

Trailers of All TGA Nominated Video Games ##TGA##videogames##games##gaming##thegameawards##trailer##game##gamer♬ original sound - Gamera. Not surprisingly, Metroid Dread has won the title of Best Action / Adventure Game at The Game Awards 2021. Known as the best of the series, the release of Metroid Dread has received similar reactions from critics and players alike.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#Escape The Night
mxdwn.com

Horror Game Slitterhead Announced During The Game Awards

Bokeh Game Studio released a cinematic trailer of Slitterhead, with human-like creatures that can turn into gigantic skeletal forms. The monster’s transformation shockingly resembles that in Parasyte the anime. Slitterhead is set in a cyberpunk Asian city, with people walking on the street just like they would anywhere else in the world… until someone’s face splits open and turns into a gigantic monster. Slitterhead features music from Akira Yamaoka, who is famous for his music in the Silent Hill series. While terrifying, the trailer also implies lots of action elements. We can expect our players to have some sort of means of retaliation.
COMICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Star Trek: Resurgence is an adventure game by former Telltale Games veterans

It’s been quite a while since Star Trek had a decent video game but the folks over at Dramatic Labs are looking to change that. Star Trek: Resurgence is a choice-driven adventure title where the wrong move could set you in the sights of a Klingon Bird-of-Prey. Dramatic Labs, a freshly formed studio comprised of TellTale Games veterans, announced Star Trek: Resurgence at The Game Awards on Thursday.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

5 Different Types of Horror Video Games, Explained

Horror video games can hold some of the most intense gaming experiences around. However, it's often difficult to know exactly what kind of horror game you're playing. Here are five different types of horror video games that you might run into. Why It's Hard to Define Types of Horror Games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
nichegamer.com

Asymmetric Texas Chainsaw Massacre Horror Game Announced

Publisher Gun Interactive and developer Sumo Nottingham have announced The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game adaptation. The asymmetric horror game is based on the original and iconic 1974 horror film of the game name. Release dates and release platforms weren’t confirmed. Here’s a new trailer:. Here’s a rundown...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Narrative adventure game GOODBYE WORLD announced for PC

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer YO FUJI have announced GOODBYE WORLD, a narrative adventure game due out for PC via Steam in 2022. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. GOODBYE WORLD is a narrative adventure game where you follow a linear storyline of 13...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

New Sonic Frontiers footage shown at the Game Awards reveals it's an open-world adventure

Today The Game Awards are taking place. New footage for Sonic Frontiers, an "open-zone" game was shown. It will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, X| S, and PC. In the video, we see Sonic running through vast forests and realistic-looking world. During the short video, the blue blur runs around massive ruins with plant life growing all over them hinting at a civilization that has mysteriously ceased to be. Enormous machines also make an appearance with one almost stomping on our favorite hedgehog.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Treasure Adventure World - 1.0.1 - Full game - Download

Treasure Adventure Game is a free platformer by Robit. It’s the first , free version of the game, not the commercial remake that was released under the same name. Treasure Adventure Game is a retro-inspired, open world, 2D, platform adventure game. It's a love story to the games of my youth that gave me countless hours of joy. TAG could most easily be described as a unique mash-up of Super Mario Bros 2 and Wind Waker.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Gravity Rush Director’s New Horror Game Revealed: Slitterhead

During the 2021 edition of The Game Awards, Bokeh Game Studio finally revealed its brand new game Slitterhead. While there still isn’t much information about the game, the theme is certainly quite clear to see in the trailer. We also get the confirmation that Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hill fame will take care of composing the soundtrack.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Slitterhead Looks Like The Goofiest Horror Game Yet

Do you want a horror game that looks like an absolute weird trip? Yes? Good, because Slitterhead from Bokeh Game Studio Inc looks like the oddest and most entertaining horror game that’s on the horizon. Check out the debut trailer below. Details about Slitterhead’s story and gameplay are unknown...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Best Horror Multiplayer Games

Some of us love the spook. Whether it’s the spooky season or not, we continuously look for the thrill of terror. And what better way is there to scare ourselves than horror games. There are tons of horror games out there; from ones that spook you a little, to...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Disappoint Your Parents in New Adventure Game Thirsty Suitors

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Outerloop Games have announced new story-focused adventure game Thirsty Suitors for PC. The new narrative adventure game where you battle your exes and disappoint your parents is coming to Windows PC (via Steam) but currently has no release date confirmed. Here’s a reveal trailer:
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

‘Relaxing adventure game’ Puzzles for Clef announced for PC

Publisher Freedom Games and developer Weasel Token have announced Puzzles for Clef, an adventure game coming to PC via Steam in 2023. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. Puzzles for Clef is a relaxing adventure game focused on the eponymous heroine. Following a letter...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

There sure was a lot of horror at The Game Awards this year

The Game Awards is meant to be a celebration of past work in gaming — as well as a glimpse of future games to come. But this year definitely had a different feel than previous ceremonies, and it’s probably because the show was stuffed top to bottom with incredibly scary monsters. It seems like horror is having a moment, because the most memorable moments of last night focused on scary beasts who will find you and murder you.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy