New horror adventure game Escape The Night

Today The Game Awards are taking place. New footage for Sonic Frontiers, an "open-zone" game was shown. It will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, X| S, and PC. In the video, we see Sonic running through vast forests and realistic-looking world. During the short video, the blue blur runs around massive ruins with plant life growing all over them hinting at a civilization that has mysteriously ceased to be. Enormous machines also make an appearance with one almost stomping on our favorite hedgehog.
