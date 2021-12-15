[GAME][FREE][4.4+] Starway

PlayStation 2 emulation has been in a weird place on Android for a long, long time. While it’s been possible to emulate the system on your smartphone using a certain emulator available on the Play Store, allegations of stolen code and unethical business practices meant many, ourselves included, refused to promote the app, even if it was the best way to play them. Now, AetherSX2 is the best way to play PlayStation 2 games on your Android smartphone. It’s free, you can download it from the Google Play Store, and it’s the fastest, too.

