Iran narrows down differences with IAEA: Spokesperson

Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine on Thursday set a new deadline for Iran to negotiate reparations for families of victims of a downed Ukrainian flight, warning that their "patience is wearing thin." The Islamic republic shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 shortly after take-off from its capital Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people aboard, including 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents. Three days later, Tehran admitted that its forces had mistakenly targeted the Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 plane. The Canada-led International Coordination and Response Group had repeatedly asked Iran to meet in November to negotiate redress, but got no reply.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO