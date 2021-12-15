ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark tests positive for COVID-19

By Alexandra Hurtado
 3 days ago

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. The Danish Royal House announced the news on Wednesday—just ten days before with Christmas—with a press release saying, “HRH The Crown Princess has tested positive for COVID-19 today, Wednesday, 15 December 2021. Her Royal Highness is staying in isolation at Frederik VIII‘s Palace at Amalienborg.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ni42o_0dNW3cMt00 Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 15

“There is no indication that others in the family are infected. In connection with the test result, the Royal House of Denmark is receiving advice from the Danish Patient Safety Authority concerning detection of infection,” the press release continued. “The Crown Princess will remain in isolation until it is once again safe to end the isolation according to the applicable guidelines.”

The Royal House did not mention whether Mary is experiencing symptoms. The Crown Princess’ eldest son Prince Christian tested positive for coronavirus last December following an outbreak at his school , Tranegårdskolen. The future King is now studying at Herlufsholm Gymnasium . While Christian contracted COVID-19 at the time, Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and their youngest children, Princess Isabella , Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine did not test positive .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cghc9_0dNW3cMt00 Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset
The royal couple’s eldest child, Prince Christian, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December 2020

The Crown Prince received his first dose of the vaccine on May 18, while Mary’s mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II kicked off 2021 by getting her first shot on Jan. 1 .

After attending a WHO Regional Office for Europe meeting in February, Mary penned a message about the vaccine and being hopeful. She wrote, “What I took with me from the briefing was that even though there is still some way to go, there is reason to be optimistic - infection rates falls in several places, we are constantly building new important knowledge… and then we now have the vaccine.”

Mary continued, “I can feel in myself and others around me that it’s feeling heavy right now and that our patience is being put to the test. Therefore, it is good to hear that we can be hopeful - it can give us energy to persevere and hold on.”

