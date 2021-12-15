ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

The Dangers of Living Near Black Mold

By Gayle Guyardo
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPMJm_0dNW3Ymr00

Wendy Stevens who is dealing with major health issues linked to living near black mold joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom alongside certified cardiologist, Dr. Jack Wolfson, about what can happen if you are exposed to the dangerous fungus.

Common symptoms are headaches, chronic fatigue, eye infections, fever, irritation to the mucous membranes of the nose, throat and mouth, rashes, sneezing, and persistent coughing. More severe symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, and bleeding in the nose and lungs may occur in case of high exposure or an allergic reaction.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Directv#Frontier 514#Wfla News Channel 8#Nexstar Media Inc
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Richmond.com

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC-TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated that she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
RICHMOND, VA
asapland.com

Causes of The Appearance of Hand Veins

A most common cause is the chronic or continuous elevation of your hand against gravity, for example, if you are holding a baby from the time it was born. Most people get relief from their hand veins during pregnancy because the gravid uterus pushes down on the inferior vena cava in the pelvis which causes backflow in the inferior vena cava and thus causes relief. But when they don’t have it…
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Science
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Excessive Sweating May Be an Early Sign of This Common Neurological Issue

As you get older, you may notice yourself perspiring more than you did when you in your younger years. This could be due to a number of factors: Menopause, medications, sensitivity to diet changes, and more. However, doctors say that excessive sweating could be an early sign that you have Parkinson’s disease, making it all the more important to bring up this symptom at your next check-up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Drinking More of This Beverage Could Help You Avoid Heart Disease

Do you dutifully drink enough water per day, or do you (like many of us) let yourself get overly thirsty before gulping down a glass? It seems we’ve all heard we’re supposed to drink eight glasses a day, but how bad can it really be to miss a few? Turns out, pretty bad. In fact, being dehydrated may actually be a sneaky cause of heart disease!
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The Top Five Causes Of Cold Feet

Ever wonder why your feet are always cold? It could be a symptom of something more serious. A common complaint of the chronically cold is that their feet are nearly always freezing. Here are five common causes:. Poor circulation. Cold feet can also be due to poor circulation — less...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Foods that Improve Blood Circulation in Legs

Are you experiencing cramps, pain, and fatigue in your legs? Poor circulation in the legs, ankle, and feet, can cause edema, varicosis, and venous diseases. In today’s video, we’ll explore 10 foods that boost circulation in the legs. Make sure you watch till the end, cause we’ll mention one spice that has amazing benefits for your arteries, that you’ll want to eat daily.
HEALTH
WFLA

WFLA

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy