Retail

Retail sales rise 0.3% in November heading into the holiday season as Americans brush off rising prices

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales...

Footwear News

Consumers Expected to Return $66.7 Billion Worth of Product This Holiday Season

It looks like it could be an expensive holiday for retailers this season. According to new data from commercial real estate firm CBRE and return logistics company Optoro this week, the average holiday return will cost retailers two-thirds of the original price for the item when factoring in labor, transportation, and warehousing costs. Although many customers expect free returns, the cost is significant for retailers. Optoro estimates that, on average, it costs $33 or 66% of the price of a $50 item for retailers to process a return—up from 59% last year. As the National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts a 13% year-over-year increase...
RETAIL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Retail sales rise 0.3% in Nov. but shoppers show resilience

NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans slowed their spending in November from October, but continued shopping despite higher prices and shortages in stores. Retail sales rose a modest seasonally adjusted 0.3% in November from the month before when sales rose a revised 1.8%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday, a bit weaker than most economists had expected.
RETAIL
State
New York State
abc17news.com

Nov. retail sales up modest 0.3% as Americans keep spending

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans slowed their spending in November from October, but continued shopping despite higher prices and shortages in stores. Retail sales rose a modest seasonally adjusted 0.3% in November from the month before when sales rose a revised 1.8%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday, a bit weaker than most economists had expected. Holiday shopping may have pumped up last month’s numbers, and drew from November’s, with news of shortages and supply chain backups in headlines. Online sales were unchanged last month, while sales at department stores fell 5.4%. Electronics stores also saw a dip, posting a 4.6% decline. Restaurant sales rose 1%, while business at food and beverage stores was up 1.3%.
RETAIL
aba.com

Retail Sales Increase in November

There were $639.8 billion in retail and food service sales in November, an increase of 0.3% from the previous month, and 18.2% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.2% from the previous month and were up 16.5% from last year....
RETAIL
Industry Week

Retail Sales See Slight Rise in November

Persistent supply shortages and elevated prices tempered consumers' willingness and ability to spend on goods. As spending on cars, as well as other online spending, dipped, U.S. retail sales rose only slightly in November, according to a report released by the Department of Commerce on Dec. 15. Total sales increased...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US retail sales rose 0.3% mom in Nov ex-auto sales up 0.3% mom

US retail sales rose 0.3% mom to USD 639.8B in November, below expectation of 0.8% mom. Ex-auto sales rose 0.3% mom, below expectation of 1.0% mom. Ex-gasoline sales rose 0.1% mom. Ex-auto, ex-gasoline sales rose 0.2% mom. Total sales for September through November period were up 16.2% yoy from the...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

US Retail Sales rise far less than expected in November, GDP contribution declines

Consumer spending adds 0.3%, missing the 0.8% forecast. Equities, bonds and the dollar skip reaction, wait for the Fed. Atlanta Fed 4th quarter GDP estimate drops to 7.0% from 8.7%. Americans spent less in November than expected, as anticipated shortages and soaring inflation convinced many shoppers to do their holiday...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold prices stuck in neutral following 0.3% rise in U.S. retail sales

(Kitco News) - The gold market is trying to claw its way into positive territory as U.S. consumers shopped less last month, highlighting a dismal start to the holiday season. U.S. retail sales rose 0.3% last month, following October's revised 1.8% increase according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department, released Wednesday; the data significantly missed expectations as economists were forecasting a 0.8% rise.
BUSINESS
bigrapidsnews.com

Food prices rise in November the largest in decades

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that restaurant prices spiked 5.8% over the 12 months ending in November (without seasonal adjustments), the largest 12-month increase since the year ended January 1982. Grocery prices are also at record highs, jumping 6.4%, the largest 12-month increase since December 2008. Beef...
ECONOMY
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
austinnews.net

Retail inflation rises to 4.91 per cent in November

New Delhi (India), December 13 (ANI): India's retail inflation rose to 4.91 per cent in November led by a surge in the prices of fruits and vegetables, the government data showed on Monday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation accelerated to 4.91 per cent in November from 4.48 per...
BUSINESS
sangamonsun.com

Rising home prices in New Berlin in November 2021

The median sale price of a home sold in November 2021 in New Berlin rose by $12,343 while total sales decreased by 33.3%, according to BlockShopper.com. In November 2021, there were two homes sold, with a median sale price of $155,500 - a 8.6% increase over the $143,157 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were three homes sold in New Berlin in November 2020.
NEW BERLIN, IL
Gazette

Producer prices rise at record 9.6% rate in November

Prices increased 9.6% for the year ending in November, marking it the fastest pace on record, according to a report on producer costs by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The high numbers in Tuesday's producer price index report eclipsed predictions by forecasters and were the highest in the gauge's 11-year history. The numbers signaled that inflationary pressures are even worse than most economists think. The news came just days after a report for the month of November found that consumer prices increased at the fastest annual rate in 39 years.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Lululemon Shares Rise as Retailer Tops Earnings Estimates, Raises Sales Forecast

Lululemon's stock rose after the apparel market reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales ahead of analysts' estimates, prompting it to raise its full-year outlook. Shares were recently up more than 2% in after hours. Here's how Lululemon did in the three-month period ended Oct. 31 compared with what analysts were...
MARKETS
themreport.com

Median Home Sale Prices Rise to Record High

Redfin reported median sale prices rose to a record high even as the number of homes for sale fell to an all-time low. Homebuyer demands is projected to slow in the coming winter months, as it may return to a more typical seasonal trend, Redfin reports that the share of homes sold in one week fell after Thanksgiving more than it has since early September. Pending home sales fell to their lowest level since early February.
BUSINESS

