MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Eight University of Idaho students are on their way to NASA to send a state-of-the-art science project to space. The team of undergrads and recent graduates submitted a proposal to NASA’s Student Payload Opportunity With Citizen Science (SPOCS) nationwide competition. They wanted to create an experiment to fight germs on high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs and sinks. They synthesized a polymer to fight bacteria and want to see how it’ll withstand some of the harshest conditions in space.

MERRITT ISLAND, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO