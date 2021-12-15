ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County Community College English Faculty Member Writes Sequel to ‘The Red Badge of Courage’

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPp9E_0dNW2pYt00
Montgomery County Community College English Senior Lecturer Donald Yost.Image via Eric Devlin, MCCC.

It takes a certain amount of intestinal fortitude to decide to write a sequel to arguably one of the most heralded novels in American literature. Especially when you’re not the original author.

Yet Montgomery County Community College English Senior Lecturer Donald Yost of Norristown has risen to the challenge with his newly published novel, “Henry: A Sequel to Stephen Crane’s ‘The Red Badge of Courage,’” which chronicles the life of the title character following the events of the 1894 classic war novel.

The 76-year-old said he had two reasons to take on the herculean effort.

“[Crane’s] book wasn’t finished,” he argued. “He didn’t finish his story. Secondly, his book is still unique. It’s about the Civil War. Many books about the Civil War are still talking about generals and battles, not about a coming of age. This is a coming-of-age book. My market is college students and Henry is 16 or 17 years old. I can’t find any other books about it than ‘The Red Badge of Courage.’”

In Yost’s story, Henry is wounded in the Battle of Gettysburg. After the war, he inherits a winery and becomes mayor of Chatfield Corner in Upstate New York. He learns to live with his war injury as he overcomes his demons from the war.

Yost, who has taught at MCCC for 12 years, does not teach ‘The Red Badge of Courage’ in his courses and said he will not assign ‘Henry’ either.

He feels it would be unprofessional for him to require his students to purchase his book. That said, he would appreciate it if they read it anyway and thinks they might get something out of it.

In writing the book, Yost said he felt uniquely suited to attempt to describe what Crane’s protagonist’s life would be like following the war, as he lived a life that was very similar. Yost was a combat infantryman and war correspondent with the U.S. Army’s America l Division, 11th Infantry Brigade in the Vietnam War in the area around MyLai from 1968-1969. He is a Purple Heart and Combat Infantryman’s Badge recipient.

His previous memoir, “Blessings: Transforming My Vietnam Experience” deals with the PTSD he experienced long after the war ended and how he’s healed from that experience.

When deciding to tackle a sequel to a novel he didn’t write originally, let alone a classic piece of American literature, and a perennial favorite among lists of greatest war novels of all time, Yost knew he could draw upon his own experience as a soldier to answer many of Crane’s unanswered questions.

Yost holds a bachelor’s degree in English Composition from Seton Hall University, and his master’s degree in English Literature and Publishing from Rosemont College. He is the founding president of Chapter #349 of the Vietnam Veterans of America veteran’s organization and has conducted support groups for Vietnam Veterans dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“Henry: A Sequel to Stephen Crane’s “The Red Badge of Courage” is available in bookstores everywhere, or online in the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

Image via Montgomery County Community College

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers: Neumann University

Neumann University is a private, Catholic university in Aston modeled in the Franciscan tradition. It was founded in 1965 and offers undergraduate degrees in a variety of subjects, three doctoral programs, six master’s degree programs, and an accelerated bachelor’s degree program for adults. The following positions at the...
ASTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Center School Alumna Reflects on the Difference It Made in Her Professional Life

Center School, based in Abington, has educated and supported thousands of children since opening its doors in 1989. Their alumni are strong and passionate about Center School and the difference it has made in their lives. Alumna Jenna Arnold, the author of the bestselling book Raising our Hands, recently returned to Center School for a visit and reflected on her time there.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norristown, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Entertainment
City
Gettysburg, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Montgomery County, PA
Education
MONTCO.Today

8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania

Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Crane
MONTCO.Today

West Chester University Recognized for Sustainability by Princeton Review and Sierra Club

Image via West Chester University. After WCU moved up to silver designation in 2020 under the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) of the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), it may not come as a surprise that the university continues to be part of two notable sustainability lists — both of which include institutions beyond the U.S.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy