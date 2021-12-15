ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Will Shell’s oil future outlast its ocean namesakes?

Iola Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Royal Dutch Shell’s new chairman, Andrew Mackenzie, asked shareholders on Friday for their vote to move the global oil giant’s headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain and drop the “Royal Dutch,” he was...

insideevs.com

Shell Selects Tritium As Its Global Charger Supplier

Tritium announced that ih as won Shell's global EV charging tender and will be supplying fast chargers and services under a global framework agreement. Shell has one of the world's largest networks of fuel stations - over 46,000 retail sites, and since the company intends to become also a charging provider for electric vehicles, it will need thousands of chargers.
Metro International

Brazil’s oil auction raises $2 billion as Total, Shell pile in

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – France’s TotalEnergies, Royal Dutch Shell, Malaysia’s Petronas and Qatar Energy on Friday scooped up big offshore fields in Brazil together with state-owned Petrobras, paying nearly $2 billion to its cash-strapped government. While TotalEnergies (28%), Qatar Energy (21%) and Petronas (21%) made the...
OilPrice.com

How Will Shell’s New Home Impact Its Share Price?

Oil supermajor Shell is facing some big changes in its future as stakeholders approve the long-talked-about move from the Netherlands to the U.K. This follows months of controversy over its scheduled North Sea Cambo oilfield project, resulting in Shell’s withdrawal from the development, and its huge drive to invest in renewables over the next decade. These are just a few of the major shifts in Shell’s energy strategy that suggest the company will undergo a substantial transition in the coming years.
Telegraph

North Sea oil project put on hold after Shell pulls out

Developers behind the controversial Cambo oil field in the North Sea have paused work on the site, just days after Shell pulled out of the project. Siccar Point Energy said its Cambo project cannot progress under its original timescale and it is "pausing the development while we evaluate next steps".
CNBC

Shareholders of oil giant Shell vote in favor of London move

The Anglo-Dutch company has said the simplification of its dual tax structure is designed to strengthen its competitiveness, accelerate its energy transition plans and help to make distributing profits to shareholders more straightforward. A final tally of results showed 99.8% of shareholders backed the special resolution, according to Reuters. Critics...
atlantanews.net

Shell says it will not drill for offshore oil in UK's Cambo oilfield

LONDON, England: Shell Oil announced this week that it has abandoned its plans to develop the Cambo oil field west of Shetland in the UK. Industry observers note that the decision poses major ramifications for oil exploration in the region. Shell Oil, which had planned to conduct field explorations by...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Shore News Network

U.S. & European stock futures rise, oil bounces

SYDNEY (Reuters) – U.S. and European stocks futures moved higher on Monday as Asian markets lagged, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices. November’s mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations of more aggressive tightening by...
Telegraph

Future of North Sea oil in doubt as Shell pulls the plug on Cambo

It was less than a month ago that Kwasi Kwarteng was celebrating Shell’s plans to move its group headquarters out of Holland and to the UK. The business secretary heralded the decision as “a clear vote of confidence in the British economy as we work to strengthen competitiveness, attract investment and create jobs”.
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
forexlive.com

Crude oil futures settle at $70.86

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling down $-1.52 or -2.10% at $70.86. The price settled yesterday at $72.38. The high price today reached $72.25 while the low price extended to $69.95. A week ago the price closed at $71.94. The gain the week was $0.44. Looking at...
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a second straight weekly increase in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 475 this week. The rig count was also up by four in the previous week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by three to 579, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade lower in Friday dealings, with January West Texas Intermediate crude down $1.43, or 2%, at $70.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a decline of 88 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That compared with the average decline of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas climbed by 7.6 cents, or 2%, at $3.78 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $3.882 shortly before the data.
